Rangers are interested in a defender who has been compared to Paolo Maldini - meanwhile, a Celtic star could leave the club in the summer.

The January transfer window is now a week old - both Rangers and Celtic need to bolster their ranks, but who are they looking to bring on board? Likewise, who are the two Glasgow clubs looking to let go of in the winter?

Rangers are looking to snap up a defender who has been favourably compared to the great Paolo Maldini - on the other side of the city, one of Celtic's most experienced stars could leave the club in the summer.

Rangers interested in 'next Paolo Maldini' Gijs Smal

A player who has been compared to Paolo Maldini, Gijs Smal, is thought to be in Rangers' crosshairs. This is according to a report from The Scottish Sun, who note that he is also out of contract in the summer.

Despite having two strong left-backs at the club, Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic, the Light Blues are still keen to add players in this position to their squad. Previously, Celtic have also been interested in the 26-year-old.

Joe Hart could leave Celtic in the summer

Joe Hart's contract is set to expire in the summer - as such, the former Manchester City man could leave Celtic Park in the coming months. He and Celtic's representatives are set to sit down this week and discuss a new deal for the 36-year-old.

When asked about Hart's future in a recent interview, Rodgers said: "It’s not something that we’re looking at just now. There are other areas we have to look at first. There will be positions in the summer we’ll be able to improve on and it’s the same in January. But I love working with Joe, he’s a great guy. Hopefully he continues. We haven’t spoken about it.

