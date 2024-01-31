Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have issued a firm hands-off warning to potential suitors after turning down an approach from the Premier League club Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The former Stoke City and Crystal Palace stopper, who joined the Ibrox club on a four-year contract after leaving Manchester United in the summer, has been one of the club's most impressive performers this season. The 30-year-old has conceded only 11 league goals in 22 appearances for Philippe Clement's side.

And his outstanding form between the sticks has caught the eye of clubs in the English top-flight. Forest are reportedly looking to upgrade on current goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos and have made a late effort to land Butland before the transfer deadline.

Former Gers sporting director Ross Wilson has been keeping a close eye on Butland's progress. However, STV Sport claim Rangers are not willing to entertain any offers for the nine-time capped England international, who has kept an impressive 17 clean sheets this term.

Butland recently admitted he's been pleased with how his time in Glasgow has gone so far and was tipped to earn a recall to the international set-up under Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 - with his last national team outing coming back in 2018. Butland confessed he would love to be involved with the Three Lions again, stating: "You can only do what you can do. I have had my moments, seasons, before where I have, in my opinion, the best in England. All I can do is do what I am doing. I haven't been in that England squad for a while. If I said it was at the forefront of my mind, no. If it comes, absolutely I would love it.