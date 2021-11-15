The Light Blues are still on the hunt for Steven Gerrard’s successor

Steven Davis revealed he was disappointed to see former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard leave for Aston Villa but claims that whoever is appointed as his successor will have a squad brimming with talent to work with.

Gerrard, who left his role as Light Blues boss to return south of the border last week, brought the 36-year-old midfielder back to Ibrox for a second spell in 2019.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting Director Ross Wilson is leading the club’s ongoing recruitment process and while admitting he knows little about the current state of affairs, Davis has every confidence he will find the right person for the job.

Speaking on Sky Sports last night, the Northern Ireland international said: “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the gaffer and his staff and last year was a really special moment for us all.

“Unfortunately in football people get opportunities, and he’s decided to take this one.

“From a club perspective, we’re in a really strong position off the back of this international break, going into a big week for us.

“I can’t really comment on speculation in terms of who is coming in or not. In all honesty I don’t know the answer.

“But what I do know is that I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ross Wilson. He’ll be very diligent in terms of the homework he does in trying to make the right appointment.

Rangers Sporting Director Ross Wilson is a key figure in the club's structure and recruitment work. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Whoever does come in has got a really good squad of players and characters there to work with and hopefully we can go on and have a successful season once again."

A product of Villa’s youth academy, Davis made over 90 Premier League appearances for the Midlands club between 2004 and 2007.

Much has been made about Gerrard’s lack of managerial experience as he inherits a side sitting just two points above the relegation zone this season.

However, Davis believes the Liverpool icon can resurrect his former employers’ fortunes and will prove to be a success in the top tier of English football.

He added: "It was a huge challenge for him coming into a club the size of Rangers and he handled it well.

"I’ve got no doubts he’ll continue to be a top manager and continue to grow as the years go on.

"Obviously Aston Villa is a club I’m found of as well, I’ve got great memories form there and it’s a fantastic club and hopefully he can get them back to where they belong."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst remains in pole position to land the Ibrox position among bookmakers, but it is reported that an announcement is NOT imminent.

The Dutchman flew into London at the weekend and held ‘positive’ talks, but it is believed that no contract terms were discussed in the meeting.

Rangers confirmed earlier today that player/coach Jermain Defoe will be part of a four-man interim team to lead the side while the club’s search for a new manager continues.

A statement on Twitter read: “David McCallum, Brian Gilmour, Jermain Defoe and Colin Stewart will lead our Men’s First Team whilst the recruitment process for a new Manager continues.”