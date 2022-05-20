Oliver Glasner’s side beat Glasgow Rangers 5-4 on penalties at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville

A 3-4-2-1 formation has been selected with four players featuring from champions Eintracht Frankfurt

Three Rangers players have been rewarded for their impressive Europa League form after being named in the competition’s team of the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered an agonising 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday night.

However, the Light Blues embarked on a fairytale run to the final as the defeated heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Braga.

Around 100,000 Rangers fans descended on the South of Spain earlier this week ahead of the Ibrox club’s first European final in 14 years.

A trio of Gers players have been included in the team of the year, while champions Frankfurt are represented with four stars.

GlasgowWorld looks at who made the Europa League Team of the Year starting XI:

KEVIN TRAPP - Eintracht Frankfurt (GK) The former PSG shot-stopper was has produced a number of remarkable saves throughout the competition. The Germans shoot-out hero after saving from Aaron Ramsey

CRAIG DAWSON - West Ham (RCB) The 31-year-old Englishman has been a rock at the heart of the Hammers defence in Europe and takes his place in a back three

MARTIN HINTEREGGER - Eintracht Frankfurt (CB) Vastly experienced Austrian international was integral in helping Frankfurt reach the final. Unfortunately missed the game through injury

CALVIN BASSEY - Rangers (LCB) A huge player for Rangers this season. The Nigerian's versatility has proved extremely beneficial and his performance in Seville was simply outstanding. Deserves his place