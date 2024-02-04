Rangers boss Philippe Clement has enjoyed a productive first transfer window at Ibrox and has bolstered his squad with the signings of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Dimonade whilst also securing a deadline day loan deal for Colombian youngster Oscar Cortes.

The trio will all join a resurgent Rangers side that have enjoyed a huge upturn in fortunes since Clement’s arrival in mid-October. The Light Blues have bridged the gap slightly between themselves and pacesetters Celtic and will hope to reclaim the title for the first time since 2021.

The League Cup holders were also able to avoid late advances from Serie A clubs for forward Cyriel Dessers along with a string of late bids from Galatasaray for left back Ridvan Yilmaz.

The one that got away for the Gers proved to be left back Jefte’s whose proposed transfer to Ibrox ‘collapsed’ in the final hours.

However, most Rangers fans will accept that they leave this transfer window stronger than they entered it and those claims would be backed up by a €24m increase in their squad value since September.

With that in mind we take a look at the up to date squad value of Rangers’ current squad after transfer deadline day. Data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

1 . GK: Jack Butland Estimated value: €3.00m

2 . GK: Robby McCrorie Estimated value: €500k

3 . GK:Jon McLaughlin Estimated value: €200k

4 . CB: Connor Goldson Estimated value: €6.00m