Rangers’ whopping €117.6m squad value after Deadline Day and every first team player's current worth

Rangers boss Philippe Clement completed three signings in his first window with the club.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 4th Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 10:06 GMT

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has enjoyed a productive first transfer window at Ibrox and has bolstered his squad with the signings of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Dimonade whilst also securing a deadline day loan deal for Colombian youngster Oscar Cortes.

The trio will all join a resurgent Rangers side that have enjoyed a huge upturn in fortunes since Clement’s arrival in mid-October. The Light Blues have bridged the gap slightly between themselves and pacesetters Celtic and will hope to reclaim the title for the first time since 2021.

The League Cup holders were also able to avoid late advances from Serie A clubs for forward Cyriel Dessers along with a string of late bids from Galatasaray for left back Ridvan Yilmaz. 

The one that got away for the Gers proved to be left back Jefte’s whose proposed transfer to Ibrox ‘collapsed’ in the final hours.

However, most Rangers fans will accept that they leave this transfer window stronger than they entered it and those claims would be backed up by a €24m increase in their squad value since September.

With that in mind we take a look at the up to date squad value of Rangers’ current squad after transfer deadline day. Data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Estimated value: €3.00m

1. GK: Jack Butland

Estimated value: €3.00m

Estimated value: €500k

2. GK: Robby McCrorie

Estimated value: €500k

Estimated value: €200k

3. GK:Jon McLaughlin

Estimated value: €200k

Estimated value: €6.00m

4. CB: Connor Goldson

Estimated value: €6.00m

