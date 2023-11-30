Rangers are looking for a new director of football - however, their search has suffered a bump in the road.

Rangers are in the hunt for a new director of football, after Ross Wilson left the club to join Nottingham Forest in the Premier League to become their new sporting director. Philippe Clement is thought to be keen to find a replacement - but their quest to find a new one has ground to a halt for the moment.

Rangers had been linked with KRC Genk's director of football, Dimitri De Conde, who had previously worked with Clement at the club during the 2018/19 season. Despite this, De Conde has no intention of joining Rangers, according to a recent report from Football Insider. De Conde is 'fully committed' to Genk and will not entertain a move to Glasgow. This has left Rangers with the unenviable task of finding a new director of football to bring on board before the January transfer window opens in a month's time.

Do Rangers need a new director of football?

While no club necessarily needs a director of football, it can take a massive weight off the shoulder of the head coach - allowing him to focus his attention more to tactics and training, as opposed to fielding transfers and contracts.

Philippe is thought to be 'unhappy' with the balance of his squad and will look to bring in a left-back and a striker in the January transfer window. Due to this, there is plenty of work to do - and Clement's time may be better served focusing on other tasks, as he continues to implement his tactical style at the Ibrox Stadium.