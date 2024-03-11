Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Lundstram's future at Rangers has not yet been fully resolved amid reports that talks between the player and the club over a new deal have stalled.

It was reported by The Rangers Review earlier this month that 'the club are committed to securing Lundstram's services for next season and beyond and an agreement is likely in the coming weeks.' However, according to Football Insider, that is no longer the case. They claim the 30-year-old midfielder 'wants to weigh up his options before committing to a new contract'.

Lundstram, who is understood to be one of the top earners at Ibrox, is out of contract in the summer and is likely to have several offers on the table. He has been a regular starter under Philippe Clement this season, making 42 appearances across all competitions and producing a number of stellar performances.

Discussions between both parties have ramped up in recent weeks, with Gers boss Clement personally driving to push a deal over the line. It is believed the Belgian views Lundstram as an integral part of his first-team squad moving forward and is eager to get him tied down on a new contract.

Lundstram, who joined Rangers from Sheffield United in 2021, has played a pivotal role in Clement's tactical setup and former Ibrox fan favourite Kris Boyd has emphasised the importance of retaining his services long-term.

Sharing his thoughts in his weekend Scottish Sun column, Boyd stated: "Rangers next season? Well, keeping hold of John Lundstram beyond the summer will be crucial. They need to find a way to tie him down on a new contract.

