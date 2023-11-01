Rangers are said to be in the mix amid a battle to sign a South American midfielder who has an eye for goals.

Rangers are said to be scouting a South American star ahead of the January transfer window. The Gers are suddenly back in the Premiership title race after swapping manager and taking advantage of a Celtic slip-up against Hibs over the weekend.

Rangers have a fresh start under new boss Philippe Clement, who will hope to last longer than the 10 months Michael beale managed at Ibrox ahead of his October dismissal. Good recruitment will be key to any success, and it's claimed the Light Blues are casting their net far and wide.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to TeamTalk, Rangers are among a number of clubs to be keeping an eye on Fluminense star Jhon Arias. Arias was at risk of going under the radar amid plenty of attention being on teammate Andre, who has been linked with a number of Premier League big-hitters.

But having managed nine goals and 13 assists from midfield during the Brazilian season just gone, Arias has indeed drawn attention from Europe. According to the report, Rangers are one of the clubs to have scouted him, while Crystal Palace, West Ham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester City and Leeds United are also reportedly interested ahead of January.