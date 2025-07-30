The latest Rangers transfer stories ahead of the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers are pushing for the sale of an out-of-favour player this summer, with a loan exit reportedly not an option.

The Light Blues have seen just a handful of players leave Ibrox so far this window but others have been linked with exits as the club look to trim the fat around their first team.

Russell Martin is readying his best possible squad for the new season and Jose Cifuentes is the man who finds himself on the transfer list.

Rangers want to sell ace who ‘has no future’

Cifuentes has made just 20 appearances for Rangers since his arrival from Los Angeles FC in 2023. He has not featured competitively for the Glasgow side since December that year, and has been sent out on loan twice since then.

Now, having been told he ‘has no future’ at Ibrox, Cifuentes is on the transfer list and the club are looking to finalise a deal this window as they move forward into this new chapter under new ownership.

Reports coming from Brazil on Tuesday suggested that Brasileirao outfit Sport Recife are currently in contact with Rangers over a are in talks over a potential loan agreement.

However, according to Rangers Review, the Light Blues ‘will not’ sanction a third loan move for Cifuentes, as a permanent sale is preferred instead. While no deal has been agreed yet, Rangers are looking to cash in on the midfielder while they can. His current terms are due to expire in 2027.

Tottenham boss green lights Mikey Moore loan

Rangers are now ‘close’ to finalising a loan move for exciting English prospect Mikey Moore from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the latest reports.

The 17-year-old rising star has been identified as one of England’s brightest young talents and has ‘decided’ a switch to the Scottish Premiership will help further his growth at this early stage in his career.

New Spurs manager Thomas Frank spoke openly about sending Moore out on loan in order for him to gain experience and potentially come back to challenge for regular football at Tottenham.

“It is very important [he goes on loan]. Mikey is a big talent. I'm really excited about his future here at Tottenham,” Frank said.

“I think, for all players, but especially younger players, they need consistent first team football into their bodies. I think, if we can find the right option, we will do that.”

Moore is yet to gain experience away from Tottenham Hotspur, having come through the club’s youth system. The winger has made 21 senior appearances for the North London side so far and enjoyed showing off impressive form with the U18 side, contributing 19 goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances overall.

