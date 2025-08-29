As one former Leeds United star struggles at Ibrox, a current Elland Road man is on the radar.

Rangers could use their 49ers connection to sign a star at Leeds United - as a former Elland Road man’s Ibrox start sparks confusion.

The pressure is on head coach Russell Martin after a midweek drubbing off Club Brugge that compounded a poor start to his tenure, ahead of this weekend’s derby with Celtic. He has conducted a busy summer transfer spree this summer, including midfielder Joe Rothwell, who’s signed from Bournemouth after helping Leeds United win the Championship last season.

Both the Light Blues and Premier League side have a shared owner, 49ers Enterprises, and that link could be deployed before September 1st’s deadline. It has been said that Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is wanted at Ibrox.

Illan Meslier to Rangers latest

Alongside Lorient on Ligue 1, Rangers are believed to be ‘keen’ on the Frenchman, as are La Liga outfit Valencia according to Foot Mercato. Meslier joined Leeds United in 2019 and has made 214 appearances. He has been out the picture this season after 39 outings last term and is out of contract next summer, sparking rumours of a late summer move to another side owned by the 49ers.

Rothwell has now donned both colours that the American-based consortium own, but his early stint in Martin’s midfield has been criticised. Ian McCall, an experienced manager at SPFL level, was on Sportsound coverage for the Brugge battering and admits he’s been left stunned by Rothwell’s struggle after rave reviews.

He said: “Rothwell's an interesting one because I have a friend that goes to watch Leeds United an awful lot and he knows his football. He said Rothwell's a real top player. He, certainly, was a top player last year for Leeds United and this is a guy that you would all trust and we watch them all the time.”

Billy Dodds on Rangers recruitment.

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds added: in response: “You get top players, Ian, and you get top mindsets as well. I think some of them, the mindset is when they play in England and you might disagree with me but they win one, they draw one and they lose two out of four and it's kind of accepted and it's no problem.

“Here, Rangers and Celtic, you must try and win every game. I'm not just blaming Joe Rothwell, I just think there's too many like that. ‘I can't believe that we're getting stick because we've not won every game’ but they've got to realise what's accepted down there is different to Scottish clubs, the big two.

“It's unique up here, as you know. You're getting crucified if you draw one and lose one up here. It's just you're expected to win. It's the mindset of these players, some of them. I've said it right from the start that when times are tough they have got to find a way to get through the game bundle one over the line and just win 1-0 and say, we were rotten tonight but we won the game. It doesn't happen enough here now and a few of the boys just go home and they just think, well, there's the next week but the fans are not thinking that.”