The shop opened its doors to the public for the first time at 9am this morning

Rangers official kit and retail partners Castore have opened a brand new 2,000 square foot store in Glasgow city centre this morning.

Founded in 2015 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, the company supplies kits to the Scottish Champions and training wear to Scotland’s greatest ever tennis player Sir Andy Murray.

The sportswear brand also has partnerships with English Premier League outfit Wolves and count the likes of England Rugby Union international Owen Farrell and former Masters champion Patrick Reed among their clients.

Situated at 133 Buchanan Street, the shop opened its doors to customers for the first time at 9.00am with a wide range of merchandise and discounted products on offer, including the Technical Lifestyle Collection and Garcia Capsule Collection.

Gers supporters are also able to purchase exclusive club-branded items.

Castore had initially planned to open the store in early September, but that date was pushed back.

Speaking in August, Tom Beahon told The Retail Bulletin: “It’s fantastic to be launching our first own brand store in Glasgow.

“We already feel at home at the city thanks to the brilliant Rangers FC fans and it’s great to be able to offer our full range to meet both sporting and lifestyle needs.