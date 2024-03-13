Rangers' last 9 Hampden clashes with Hearts ahead of Scottish Cup semi final

Rangers and Hearts are set to square off in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup on the weekend of April 20.

Before the game takes place, let's take a look back at the last nine times the two teams have come to blows at Hampden Park in competitive fixtures.

Of the two teams' last nine encounters at Hampden, Rangers have won eight of them - the Jam Tarts, meanwhile, have won just one. As such, history dictates that the Gers will enter the game in April as massive favourites - though Hearts will certainly be seeking a modicum of vengeance.