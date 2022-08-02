Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will face Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise tonight with the winner coming up against PSV Eindhoven or AS Monaco.

Rangers are back in European action this evening following a bright start to the Scottish Premiership season where they came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are aiming to reach the group stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010 and begin their campaign in Belgium as they take one Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Following the draw earlier today, the Ibrox side also know their potential opponents for the next qualifying round and that will be either PSV Eindhoven or AS Monaco.

The Gers have a rich history in the European Cup and Champions League which dates back to their first entry in 1967/57.

They have many memorable results from their history but their most recent matches in the competition haven’t provided too many of those.

Of their last nine opponents, who they face home and away for a total of 18 matches, Rangers have won just once.

They will be hoping that this season brings better fortunes, similar to their fantastic run to last season’s Europa League final.

Ahead of tonight’s match, here is a look back at Rangers last nine opponents in the UEFA Champions League and how those matches turned out:

1. Malmo (2021/22) Rangers qualified for the third knockout round last season but lost both legs 2-1 which saw them drop into the Europa League where they would go on to have a memorable run

2. Malmo (2011/12) Ten years prior to last season was the last time Rangers had featured in UEFA's premier competition and it was against the same opponents in the same qualifying round - on this occasion the lost the home leg 1-0 and drew 1-1 in Sweden

3. Valencia (2010/11) Rangers last reached the group stages 12 years ago and the Spanish side were one of their four opponents as Walter Smith's team drew 1-1 at Ibrox and lost 3-0 in Spain

4. Buraspor (2010/11) The Turkish side were also in Rangers' group that season and were the only side the Gers' were able to beat, winning 1-0 at Ibrox while drawing 1-1 away from home