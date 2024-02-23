Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have been drawn to face Benfica in the Europa League round of 16.

The Light Blues have made it through to the last 16 without having to play a play-off round qualifier. That is thanks to winning their group which included Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

A shock defeat and draw to the Cypriot minnows threatened to derail them but a win and a draw over Sparta, plus two wins over Betis, secured progress. It has allowed boss Philippe Clement to look on over this month to see who comes next.

They were seeded for the draw, which meant the likes of heavy-hitters Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool could not be drawn. But the likes of AC Milan progressing through the play-offs showed Rangers would still face a major challenge at this stage in the competition.

It is defending Portuguese champions and two-time European Cup winners Benfica who they will take on at Ibrox. Roger Schmidt's side are top of the league with just one defeat in 22 matches. They also reached the final of both the 2013 and 2014 edition.

Last 16 ties will be played on March 7th and March 14th.

Rangers are desperate to continue enjoying success in this tournament like they have done in recent seasons. They went all the way in 2022 to the final in a terrific run that included famous victories over German duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, plus others.

Clement will now aim to bring those type of results fans crave to Ibrox in this year's instalment of the competition.

Europa League last 16 draw in full

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Rangers vs Benfica

Marseille vs Villarreal

Roma vs Brighton

Freiburg vs West Ham

Sporting CP vs Atalanta

AC Milan vs Slavia Prague