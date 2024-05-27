General view of the official match ball

The Ibrox club will be seeded in both the third qualifying round and the play-off round should they progress to that stage

Rangers have been given a big UEFA Champions League qualifying boost after results elsewhere in Europe confirmed they will be seeded in both the third qualifying round and the play-off round should they manage to progress to that stage.

The confirmation arrived after newly-crowned Europa League winners Atalanta secured a top-four finish in the Serie A on Sunday. The Italian side had already secured their place in next season’s revamped Champions League phase after their emphatic 3-0 victory over unbeaten Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin last week.

Atalanta’s triumph and their subsequent final league position means that Philippe Clement’s side will be seeded for qualifying, with Italy having FIVE teams participating in next season’s elite tournament. Rangers’ Europa League last-16 conquerors Benfica are also impacted, with the Portuguese giants set to skip UCL qualifying as they will automatically enter the new 36-team league phase - replacing the old group stage system.

It means the Light Blues, in theory, should have a slightly easier path to joining Scottish Premiership champions Celtic - who booked their direct entry with by clinching their third title in a row - on the biggest continental stage. As a result, the Govan outfit will no longer face tougher potential opponents including Slavia Prague, RB Salzburg and LOSC Lille.

Rangers would still be guaranteed participation in the Europa League if they were to lose any of their Champions League qualifiers, ensuring they will still be involved in European football up until Christmas at least.

So what unseeded teams could Rangers face in Champions League qualifying next season?

Rangers possible UCL qualifying opponents

As things stand, Rangers four possible UCL qualifying opponents are:

FENERBAHCE (Turkey)

FC TWENTE (Netherlands)

UNION SAINT-GILLOISE (Belgium)

DYNAMO KYIV (Ukraine)