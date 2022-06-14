The winger made 373 appearances acorss 11 seasons at Ibrox and lifted 11 trophies during his time at Ibrox

Rangers legend Davie Wilson has sadly passed away at the age of 85, the Ibrox club have announced this morning.

The former Light Blues winger had been battling dementia but was still a regular at matches up until last summer.

Wilson made his competitive debut for his boyhood club in January 1957 in a league game against Dundee.

Davie Wilson played 373 times for Rangers during an 11-year spell.

He would go on to make 373 appearances across 11 seasons in Govan, playing under Scot Symon and scoring a total of 158 goals before departing the club in 1967 to join Dundee United.

Wilson was also part of the Rangers team that reached the 1961 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Italian side Fiorentina.

He won four League titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups as part of 11 honours with his beloved club.

At international level, Wilson earned 22 Scotland caps and scored 10 goals for his country.

He was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland after contributing great achievements and success for each of those teams.

A Rangers statement added: “David was said to have ‘loved Rangers with every breath.’

“The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie.”

Fans have taken to social media to pay their respects.

One supporter wrote: “So sad Davie was a joy to watch and a great servant of the club. Played in my favourite Rangers team.”

Another posted: “Terribly sad news. He played before my time, but I was always aware of his brilliance as he was and will remain a Rangers Legend. Thoughts and condolences to his loved ones at this very sad time. RIP.”