Rangers legend says club 'need to strengthen' as £15 million defender makes transfer admission
Rangers legend Ally McCoist has pin pointed three positions he feels the Ibrox club must strengthen.
Rangers goal scoring icon Ally McCoist admits the club "need starters" as he called on them to recruit this January.
Head coach Philippe Clement has been linked with a host of players throughout the January transfer window but so far has only been able to bring in Fabio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanders on a loan deal until end of the season and McCoist believes the club must strengthen if they are to challenge Celtic for the title come May.
"Rangers have got to strengthen. The centre forward area is a concern with Danilo being out injured" said McCoist.
"Wide areas certainly need strengthening and probably another midfielder. At the back Tavernier's return has been ridiculous. (Ridvan) Yilmaz was nearly away to Verona but that seems to be on hold. So it doesn't look like there's going to be a lot of chances defensively and I don't think defence is a priority for Rangers. The goalkeeper has been out of this world" explained the former striker.
The Gers have been linked with moves for a number of left backs with Yilmaz linked with a move away from club and Borna Barisic coming to the end of his contract in the summer, however, there are yet to secure the numbers they need with Clement admitting he may need to "get creative" in the window.
Meanwhile Harry Souttar, a key Rangers target in the summer has opened up on his frustration at current club Leicester City, admitting he wants to play more regularly after appearing only three times for the EFL Championship title chaser. Souttar, brother of Rangers' John, said he knows he needs to play regular football if he is to keep his place within the Australian national squad.
“Obviously at the club, for me personally, it's been a frustrating time but the boys have done fantastic this season. They are where they are in the league for a reason. I can't complain too much. If that's what the manager wants, they're doing a great job" said Souttar, who is currently at the Asian Cup with the Socceroos.
"I feel great. I think that I proved coming off my ACL injury in the World Cup, having not played football for a year, that I can come in and still play at a high level. It's obviously different this time because I've been training and fit so I feel even better" he added.