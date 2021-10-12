Michelle Henderson passed away from cervical cancer on her 28th birthday

Rangers legend Willie Henderson has paid tribute to his daughter after visiting a cancer unit upgraded thanks to her fundraising efforts.

Henderson’s daughter Michelle was diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2010 before sadly passing away on her 28th birthday two years later.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before her death, she set up the Michelle Henderson Cervical Cancer Trust to give back to those who had helped her during her treatment and raise funds towards hospital equipment, medicines and support groups for women suffering from the illness.

Two cervical cancer treatment rooms within The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre have now been upgraded and turned into better spaces for patients to be treated in, following a £11,050 donation.

Willie, who visited the room for the first time on Monday, enjoyed a successful 12-year stay at Rangers before having spells in South Africa, USA, Hong Kong and Australia.

Willie Henderson with ward nurses Jen and Ashleigh

The former Ibrox winger, now aged 77, said: “Even when Michelle was battling for her life, being the type of person that she was, she was always thinking of other people.

“She founded the Michelle Henderson Cervical Cancer Trust to prevent other mothers and fathers from going through the same as myself and my wife Veronica go through every day.

“It’s amazing to see the rooms today and see the impact that Michelle’s trust will have on other patients.”

With the money from the trust, the walls have been decorated in Michelle’s favourite colours, pink and purple, as chosen by Willie. A mural has also been added to a wall in each room.

The windows have been changed to allow more light into the rooms, pictures have been hung on the walls, lockers can now be used at bedsides by patients and TV’s have been installed.

Patients undergo cervical cancer treatment for 24 hours at one time and come in twice in a fortnight to receive the treatment.

A plaque has been placed outside the rooms to thank the Michelle Henderson Cervical Cancer Trust for the donation which allowed them to be decorated.

Willie Henderson with plaque which has been placed outside the treatment rooms

Mel White, ward manager at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, said: “The rooms are more comfortable and calming - patients come in and you immediately see their shoulders just going down.

“It’s non-clinical – it’s a bit like a bedroom, and they just relax as soon as they’re here.

“Post-covid, we’ll be able to allow families to come in. A lot of these ladies have kids, as the average age is between 30 and 40 years old. It’s a much friendlier room for children and families.

“Patients are completely bedridden for 24 hours and have to lie flat, so it’s been a god send for them.”

The Michelle Henderson Cervical Cancer Trust is run by unpaid volunteers and receives no government funding.

There are 3,200 new cervical cancer cases in the UK every year with incident rates between the ages of 20 to 34.