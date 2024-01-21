The Gers have finished runners-up behind the Hoops in both of the last two seasons and endured a miserable start to their title push this term under former boss Michael Beale - losing three of their opening seven league games.

However, since the arrival of new boss Philippe Clement in mid-October, Rangers have looked a revitalised team and they have lost just once in 18 matches in all competitions since the Belgian’s arrival, whilst also winning the Scottish League Cup in the process.

Rangers fans are optimistic that they can challenge Celtic all the way in this year’s run-in and potentially even pip them to silverware in the final weeks.The Gers will need to be at their best if they are to achieve glory this season and it is critical that Clement gets a number of his key selection decisions correct during the remainder of the campaign. With that in mind we have taken a look at Rangers’ best performing starting XI this term based on their average match rating, using analysis from data experts at WhoScored.com.