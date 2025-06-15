This Rangers star could be headed for the door following a fresh update on his exit links.

Despite finishing last season as Rangers’ top goalscorer, Cyriel Dessers has been linked with a move away from Ibrox. The Nigeria international has attracted plenty of attention thanks to his clinical performances in front of goal over the last two years.

AEK Athens are the club in pole position to snatch Dessers from Ibrox over the coming weeks. After scoring 29 goals in all competitions for the Light Blues last season, despite some underwhelming performances as a team, the 30-year-old has established himself as a very attractive target.

Latest on Cyriel Dessers Rangers exit

According to journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, the Greek club are ‘optimistic’ they will get a deal over the line for Dessers, despite there not yet being an agreement between the two clubs.

“At the moment no deal between AEK Athens and Rangers for Cyriel Dessers. But talks in good mood and Greek club are optimistic,” Chorianopoulos wrote on social media.

While there may still be talks underway between the clubs, AEK and Dessers have agreed on personal terms. Record Sport has reported that the striker has agreed a £30,000-per-week deal with the club, as the new owners are pushing to make the transfer from Glasgow happen.

Dessers is said to be keen on the move and has verbally agreed a ‘bumper deal’ with the capital side, with only a transfer fee to be finalised with Rangers.

AEK backed as ‘good move’ for Cyriel Dessers

Fitness coach Paraskevas Polychronopoulos has backed Dessers and AEK to be a good match for each other this window.

“Personally, I think it would be a very good move for Cyriel and AEK to make this transfer. He is an excellent character and highly professional. A kind person, always with a smile on his face and this is something that plays an important role,” he said, via Record Sport.

“In both his first season at Rangers and his second, he played in almost every game and that says a lot. He is always available and does not get injured. He is a classic No.9. He may not press the opposition defence as much or hold the ball well, but he knows how to be in the right position and with one touch send the ball into the net. This is his great gift.

“He is an unpredictable top striker and can score goals in many different ways, because he has a way of getting into key positions. He was the top scorer in Scotland and scored in all competitions with Rangers in both seasons.”

Rangers are currently looking at some significant changes to their team as they eye a strong first season under new ownership and new management. Under the guidance of 49ers Enterprises and Russell Martin, the Light Blues are hoping to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership tree.