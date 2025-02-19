Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have made a major cash move that has been made official.

Rangers have made a move that could allow for some extra funds to be freed up at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement has been working on a reduced budget this season which has proven turbulent. While they have had success in the Europa League, domestically it has been a rocky road. They are 13 points off Celtic in the Premiership title race, lost the Premier Sports Cup final and were dumped out the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park.

Now it has been confirmed that Rangers have issued 18 million new shares. There could be some extra funds freed up by the move as the Rangers Review states “It remains to be seen how much money was raised by the club in the paperwork recently released by Companies House.”

Rangers make another move

This is not the first time that Rangers have moved to issue new shares. In April 2023, the club issued 7.7m new shares where 25p was paid for each. The Companies House document received on February 18th shows that the 18m shares were allotted by Rangers between December 20th and January 23rd. The nominal value for each share is 1p but this does not mean that each share costs 1p. It is just a face value assigned to an individual share when a company is founded and that is the minimum price a share can be sold at.

All of the shares are accounted for but the amount that has been raised is not quite clear as of yet. The document produced by The Companies House lists the 'amount paid' as 18million too. That is the section that usually states the actual amount paid for each share, so according to all of the information currently available, £18m is the amount paid.

Financial hardship

It comes after Rangers got themselves free of any litigation claims for the first time in over a decade but while posting a £17.2m net loss in their annual report 2024. That was also despite what the club said were record revenue and income figures for the year to June.

Then-Interim Chairman, John Gilligan, commented at the time: “Undoubtedly, it has been a challenging period for the football club with significant change occurring both on and off the park throughout both season 2023/24 and over the summer months. As part of these changes John Bennett stepped away from his role as Chairman in order to focus on his health. John remains a supportive shareholder and investor in the club and I’d like to place on record my thanks for his leadership both as Chairman and a Director over the past nine years. We look forward to welcoming you back to Ibrox.

“In addition, we have had a number of changes in senior leadership positions with the CEO, James Bisgrove, departing to join Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Premier League and Creag Robertson recently departing as our Director of Football Operations. We wish both James and Creag all the best in their future careers and thank them for their efforts with the football club.

“Whilst we continue our search for the outstanding candidate for the CEO position, we retain a strong executive team within the football club led by our Chief Financial Officer, James Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Virani and our Director of Football Recruitment, Nils Koppen. All three were recruited in the period under review, and, as you can see from our underlying performance, there have been significant steps made in a short period of time in delivering against our strategic objectives.

“The challenges encountered with the redevelopment of the Copland Road stand have been well documented, and as a Board we once again apologise to our supporters for the inconvenience caused by the delays in returning to our home. The support received at Hampden was outstanding and epitomises the link that our great club has with our supporters. I’d also like to once again place on record my thanks to the SFA, SPFL and UEFA for their understanding and support through this period.

“With the Copland Road stand now complete, we are extremely proud of the work undertaken to upgrade and improve the facilities for our disabled supporters. They truly are now some of the best facilities in Europe and are evidence of the Board’s commitment to continue to modernise and improve Ibrox and the wider campus.”