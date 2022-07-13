Rangers have made a bid to sign an Algerian midfielder, who has been linked with moves to two Premier League sides, according to new reports.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

France Football journalist Nabil Djellit tweeted that Rangers are interested in bringing Adem Zorgane to Ibrox and have made an approach to sign him.

However, according to Djellit, the offer, as well as one from French club Toulouse, was deemed ‘insufficient’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes just after the Algerian signed a new contract at his current club, Belgian side RSC Charleroi.

Adem Zorgane plays for Charleroi.

He tweeted: “Charleroi have been approached by Toulouse and (Rangers) for Zorgane. But offers deemed insufficient. The midfielder has extended until 2027.”

It was announced last week that the midfielder had agreed to sign a new deal to 2027.

The 22-year-old moved to the club last summer, grabbing two goals and six assists, attracting the attention of a number of European clubs.

He was linked with moves to Wolves, as well as new Premier League side, Nottingham Forrest.

Rangers announced the signing of Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo from Schalke on Tuesday.