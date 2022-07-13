France Football journalist Nabil Djellit tweeted that Rangers are interested in bringing Adem Zorgane to Ibrox and have made an approach to sign him.
However, according to Djellit, the offer, as well as one from French club Toulouse, was deemed ‘insufficient’.
It comes just after the Algerian signed a new contract at his current club, Belgian side RSC Charleroi.
He tweeted: “Charleroi have been approached by Toulouse and (Rangers) for Zorgane. But offers deemed insufficient. The midfielder has extended until 2027.”
It was announced last week that the midfielder had agreed to sign a new deal to 2027.
The 22-year-old moved to the club last summer, grabbing two goals and six assists, attracting the attention of a number of European clubs.
He was linked with moves to Wolves, as well as new Premier League side, Nottingham Forrest.
Rangers announced the signing of Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo from Schalke on Tuesday.
He is Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s fourth addition of the summer, with Tom Lawrence, John Souttar and Antonio Colak also arriving at the club.