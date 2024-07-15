Cheikh Niasse of Young Boys runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City | Getty Images

The Gers’ recruitment team have submitted checks on the defensive midfielder

Rangers have reportedly made an enquiry into the availability of BSC Young Boys star Cheikh Niasse as manager Philippe Clement looks to add more experienced options to bolster his revamped squad.

The Senegalese defensive midfielder - valued at €3.5million on Transfermarkt - has been touted for a possible move to Ibrox this summer. According to journalist Gianluigi Longari of Sportitalia, the Ibrox side have submitted a check on the 24-year-old as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.

Clement and the Light Blues’ recruitment chief Nils Koppen have already secured a handful of new signings ahead of the upcoming coming, but Niasse could add another dimension to the Gers engine room, having already landed Connor Barron’s signature from Aberdeen last month.

Niasse - who made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Swiss outfit last season including in the UEFA Europa League -currently has a number of suitors tracking his situation, with Longari claiming Italian Serie A side Udinese had also checked on the player with his club.

He began his youth career with French lower league side Boulogne before joining Lille’s academy system in 2016. Niasse signed his first professional contract three years later and made his Ligue 1 debut against Saint-Etienne at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

He made his Europa League debut in a group stage encounter against Celtic in December 2020 and had a loan spell at Greek Superleague club Panathinaikos. Niasse is under contract with Young Boys until June 2026.

The Gers have already snapped up Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly and Hamza Igamane as they look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title away from arch rivals Celtic.