Rangers man tipped for £20m summer transfer as European clubs 'circle'

One current Rangers man has been linked with a big-money move this summer with transfer links aplenty.

Rangers loan star Fabio Silva is attracting plenty of attention ahead of the summer, according to fresh reports. Silva has been on loan with the Gers from Wolves during the second half of this season, making 17 league appearances and scoring three.

Wolves signed Silva for a whopping £35million back in 2020, and the forward has since been out on three loan spells, spending time with Anderlecht and PSV, aside from his Ibrox stint. Still only 21 years of age, the Portugal under-21s international still has plenty of time to reach his full potential, but with Wolves set to lose a large amount of money, it’s fair to say he has not lived up to his transfer fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to CaughtOffside, Wolves are asking for £20million for Silva this summer, sensing this is the right time to sell amid interest from a number of clubs, though they will lose as much as £15million. The report claims AC Milan and Sevilla are among those interested in the forward.

Bologna and Real Betis are also said to be interested, with the sale likely to help Wolves in their battle against Financial Fair Play issues. As for Rangers, even if they want to, they are not in a position to pay £20million for Silva, and so they are not going to be in the race for a permanent deal this summer.

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Philippe Clement has already had to defend Silva over an alleged gesture towards the Gers fans, with the forward seemingly unhappy with some calls from the crowd. “I have doubts it was towards the Rangers fans,” said Clement last week. “But at the end that is not important, what is important is that you don’t need to do those gestures. So I have spoken to him about that. He understands.