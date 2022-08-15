The Ibrox side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over St Johnstone on Saturday to set them up nicely for their Champions League play-off first leg.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst effectively dismissed the prospect of starting Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos as a two-prong central strike force this season.

In the aftermath of the Croatian frontman scoring his third goal in as many games during Saturday’s commanding 4-0 victory over St Johnstone, a strong case can be made that the 28-year-old deserves to keep his place in the side over fit-again talisman Alfredo Morelos in the sole striker role.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League visit of PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox, Van Bronckhorst was asked if he would consider playing them together to bolster the club’s attacking threat.

Antonio Colak celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, the Dutchman appeared bemused by the question in his post-match press conference and admitted: “I…I never played with two strikers, maybe only when you have to force things and that is what I like from this squad, the competition we have in all areas.

“I’d rather have a lot of competition than no strikers available like the last couple of months of last season.

“Antonio gives us goals upfront, we brought him in this season and if you compare it with last year, even last month, we didn’t have any strikers.

“So I’m really pleased with his performances and Morelos coming back after five months.

“He needs time to get stronger, but if we have him fully fit and ready to start games then we have a big squad to pick from. Especially upfront, we have a lot of players who can play.

Alfredo Morelos has yet to play alongside with Antonio Colak since his return from injury. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We have players who can score goals from all areas. I think the most important thing that we have everyone available but the intention we have is to be lethal infront of goal.

Both Ryan Kent and James Sands were left out of the matchday squad at the weekend as Van Bronckhorst rotated his side effectively ahead of their Champions League play-off.

He appeared to have few concerns over the pair’s availability in midweek, insisting: “I expect them both to be okay for Tuesday.

“James wasn’t able to train yesterday because he felt ill. He felt much better today so he will be fine for Tuesday, I expect.

“Ryan, because he played the 90 minutes on Tuesday and was out for eight days, I think this game was too soon for him to be involved and hopefully, in next days, we get him fit for Tuesday.”

Looking ahead to their £40million tie against Eredivisie side PSV, Van Bronckhorst stated: “It’s a big game. We have the chance to qualify for the group stages so we have everything to play for.