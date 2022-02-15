The first two clashes between the Glasgow giants have taken place in front of home supporters only

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has revealed there WILL be away fans at the two remaining Old Firm fixtures this season.

The first two encounters between Rangers and Celtic this season took place in front of capacity home crowds due to the Covid-19 situation, but that decision drew widespread criticism from both sets of supporters.

However, the clash at Ibrox on April 3 and post-split match at Celtic Park will have visiting supporters in attendance.

There will be an away allocation at the next Celtic and Rangers matches. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Robertson admitted it will be a smaller allocation to what fans have become accustomed to over the last couple of seasons and was dismissive of the notion that the Old Firm product has been undersold as a result.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, he said: “There will be away allocation for the next two games.

“Because of the Covid situation we had back in August the two clubs got together and agreed we wouldn’t have away fans, because we had red zones we weren’t sure what the Covid situation was going to be for that period of time.

“There will be away fans for the two games remaining. It will be the allocation we’ve had for the last couple of years. Going into next year, and the succeeding years after that as far as I can see it will be at that level.

“I don’t think that’s underselling the game, I can see why some might think that. From my perspective, a lot of the excitement is what happens on the pitch between Rangers and Celtic.

“I’m comfortable with where we are in terms of the away fans allocation.”

Celtic lead their city rivals by a solitary point in the Scottish Premiership title race with 12 games remaining and both sides will know there is little margin for error over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, new Rangers signing James Sands has been graded in the MLS top 10 for aerial duels and 50/50 battles in 2021, according to sports data and analytics experts PFF.

Rangers midfielder James Sands (left) challenges Livingston striker Bruce Anderson during Wednesday's Premiership match at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The on-loan New York City defensive midfielder finished in sixth spot for winning balls in the air after landing an overall rating of 84.6