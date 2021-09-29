Steven Gerrard’s side head to the Czech Republic aiming to seal their first group stage victory

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is wary of the threat Sparta Prague will possess tomorrow night but insists there isn’t any added pressure on the back of their 2-0 defeat to Lyon on Matchday One.

Steven Gerrard’s side will fly out to the Czech Republic looking to make amends for their opening Europa League group stage loss to the Ligue 1 giants.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox club are likely to come up against an under-strength Sparta Prague outfit after it was confirmed manager Pavel Vrba could be without eight first-team players for the tie.

However, Aribo remains focused on returning with maximum points as the Light Blues look to kickstart their Group A campaign.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 25-year-old said: “We know that they’re a very good team.

“We’ve spoken with the coaching staff and have set a game plan out on how we can beat them.

“We know last year they beat a good side in our rivals Celtic, so we’re well aware that we’re going to have to be at our best to get a result.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say there is too much pressure on us. Nothing has really changed; we know what we have to do in order to get the result we want.

“We need to show a sense of composure in these games. We’re playing against very good sides, opposition that can really hurt us if we don’t stay strong and keep a good shape.

“We need to make ourselves hard to play against. Those are the key factors we need to show on this stage.

“Personally, I felt I could’ve done more in the Lyon game but that’s football. You can’t always play well every single week, but I’m determined to go into every game wanting to be the best that I can be.”

Aribo scored the all-important match-winner against Dundee on Saturday as Rangers maintained their narrow one-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Nigerian is determined to contribute more to Gerrard’s side over the remainder of the season.

He added: “I’ve said a few times I want to add more goals to my game, I want to be popping up in important games and always leaving my mark. I’m definitely aiming to add more, whether that be scoring goals or getting assists.

“We’ve spoken about wanting to improve as a group, but it’s good for us because, even where we’re sitting right now, we want to become better.