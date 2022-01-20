The 27-year-old knows all about being the underdog during his time at Oxford United

John Lundstram believes Rangers 1-1 draw with Aberdeen will turn out to be a good point IF they can kickstart a winning run over the coming weeks.

The Ibrox club saw their six-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership cut to four after settling for a share of the spoils at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Ianis Hagi’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Lewis Ferguson’s late penalty as Rangers ended the game with ten men following the dismissal of Ryan Kent.

Rangers' Ryan Kent is sent off by referee Kevin Clancy.

Lundstram knows his team-mates let their standards drop but reckons the dropped points won’t prove costly, providing they respond emphatically.

He said: “Aberdeen gave exactly what we expected. We knew going to Pittodrie was going to be a massively difficult game.

“They showed that at Ibrox (earlier in the season) when they pressed us high, were good in possession and they did the same on Tuesday.

“We didn’t perform as well as we can but sometimes you’ve got to give credit to the opposition and I thought they did well. It was disappointing not to get the win, but we weren’t at the races.

“Of course, you go into every game wanting to win, that’s what the Rangers mentality is.

“But I think the way the game panned out it will probably turn out to be a good point for us as long as we go into the next games and get results.

“Moving forward, we’ve got to get a winning run going after dropping a couple (of points) the other night.”

Focus has shifted to Friday night’s Scottish Cup tie against League Two side Stirling Albion at Ibrox, with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is expected to ring the changes.

Alfredo Morelos comes off for Cedric Itten who has returned from loan during the Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Forthbank outfit are massive underdogs to pull of a shock and Lundstram knows all about being part of a giant-killing side.

During his two-year spell at Oxford United, the 27-year-old claimed back-to-back scalps against English Premier League opposition in the FA Cup, so he is well aware of how Stirling will treat the occasion.

Lundstram is confident the Light Blues can book their place in the next round, providing they approach the match in the correct manner as he re-emphasised the importance of cup competitions to the club.

He admitted: “We’re preparing for the game on Friday like we would any other game, exactly how we would approach the Dortmund game.

“I’ve been in the position that Stirling are in. When I was at Oxford, we faced Premier League teams in the FA Cup and knocked them out, so we know how important it will be for them coming to Ibrox.

“I had some really good times at Oxford. I think we knocked out Swansea the first year and then knocked out Newcastle United the year after, so I know exactly how the lads at Stirling Albion will be feeling.

“It’s a massive occasion for them and they’ll be raring to go, but we’re at home and we’ve got to implement what we want to do.

“I’m sure if we’ve got the right attitude and the right mentality then we can win the game, but if we don’t have that then it will be a difficult night for us.

“I know we got knocked out of the (League Cup) semi-final against Hibs which frustrated me for a while, so going forward the cup competitions have got to be a priority along with the league.

Hibs defeated Rangers 3-1 at Hampden.

“When you’re at a club like Rangers you’re expected to go all the way. We all know that and that’s what we want to do.”

Lundstram’s lack of game-time in recent weeks has led to the midfielder being linked with a loan move away from Ibrox this month.

However, he insists remaining patient and being ready to seize his opportunity when called upon is the best way to catch Van Bronckhorst’s eye.

Lundstram admitted: “Everyone deals with it (lack of minutes) in their own way but my way is to stay positive and just keeping working hard. That’s the only way to go about it, in my opinion.

“I must stay focused, keep trying to impress the manager in training and when you get a chance to play.

“There’s a few of us that will want to impress. Obviously the lads have been winning of late, so it’s been hard for the manager to change the team up.

“It is difficult to come in and be expected to set the world alight after one game when you haven’t had a run (in the team). I think for any player to build up some form you’ve got to have a run of games.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is in contention to make his first starting appearance under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Lyon on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“There’s definitely chances coming up for the lads who haven’t been playing as much as we would’ve liked to try and impress.

“When the opportunity to play does come you have got to take it. I definitely want to impress and try to get a run in the team.”

The arrival of defensive midfielder James Sands from New York City has increased competition for a starting berth in Van Bronckhorst’s side and Lundstram has been impressed by his new teammate so far.