The 20-year-old midfielder will get the chance to prove his worth in the top-flight by making the move to Tynecastle.

Rangers have allowed youngster Alex Lowry to join Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts on a season-long loan deal, subject to SFA approval.

The Tynecastle club confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old on the eve of the 2023/24 league campaign, with the Scotland Under-21 international heading along the M8 in search of more regular first-team action.

The 20-year-old midfielder made his Rangers debut in January 2022 and has featured 14 times, scoring twice for the Ibrox side. He was included on the bench for the UEFA Europa League Final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and clinched a Scottish Cup winner’s medal after their extra-time win over Hearts at Hampden the same season.

Rangers have an option to recall Lowry in January if required as he heads out on loan for the first time in his career. The academy graduate made just seven appearances during an injury-plagued season last term and has struggled to make an impact as part of Michael Beale’s squad.

An array of attacking additions made by the Light Blues boss this summer was expected to limit Lowry’s opportunities to impress over the coming months and a temporary exit has now been agreed.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, head coach Frankie McAvoy admitted: “The opportunity to bring Alex in came around quickly and we’re delighted to get it done. He’s a very highly regarded prospect with good experience in Rangers’ first-team. He’ll bring a spark and energy to the middle of the pitch and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Jambos technical director Steven Naismith commented: “Alex will be a great addition to our squad, which is really starting to take shape. He’s a very technical player and is direct in terms of attacking, so he will compliment the team well in the final third.