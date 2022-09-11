Rangers ‘closing on’ on new deal for exciting young prospect

Rangers are looking to tie down Robbie Ure to a new deal this season.

Rangers are reportedly in advanced talks to extend young striker Robbie Ure’s contract at the Ibrox Stadium, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old made his first team debut in the Scottish League Cup victory over Queen of the South last week, picking up his first senior goal for the club in the process.

Ure had been hugely impressive for the youth teams and has already picked up five goal contributions for the club’s B team, earning himself a promotion to the first team and a place on the bench for their Champions League win over PSV last month.

With Ure’s current deal set to expire next summer, Rangers are eager to extend his stay in Glasgow on a long-term deal to avoid losing one of their brightest youngsters.

As long as they can agree on personal terms it is likely the teenager will put pen to paper after meeting Ibrox officials last week, with negotiations ‘progressing well’.