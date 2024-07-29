Philippe Clement and his team will be looking to hit the ground running when they travel to last season’s third place side Hearts in what promises to be an intriguing Premiership clash in the capital.

The Gers finished eight points behind Celtic in the title race last term and a great reason for that can be attributed to the club’s poor start to the campaign under Michael Beale.

The Ibrox side were beaten 1-0 against Kilmarnock last July and will know that they will need to be consistent from the first whistle this time around if they are to dethrone reigning champions Celtic.

Having a fast start is crucial to any team’s chances of winning the Scottish Premiership title. With that in mind we take a look at Rangers’ opening day record from the last 10 seasons and how they fared.

1 . 2023/24: Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers Brad Lyons grabbed the opener for Kilmarnock as Michael Beale's side got off to a disastrous start. | Getty Images

2 . 2022/23: Livingston 1-2 Rangers James Tavernier and Scott Arfield were on the scoresheet as Rangers came from behind to defeat Livingston. | Getty Images

3 . 2021/22: Rangers 3-0 Livingston Ianis Hagi, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe were on the scoresheet as Rangers recorded a comprehensive victory over Livingston. | Getty Images