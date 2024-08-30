Rangers outcast snubs loan transfer as EFL boss confirms player 'doesn't want to leave' Ibrox
Alex Lowry will NOT be moving to English League Two side Carlisle United on loan because he wants to stay and fight for his future at Rangers - according to Cumbrians boss Paul Simpson.
The Ibrox playmaker hasn’t featured for Philippe Clement’s first-team in a competitive match since May 2023 and was expected to head out on loan before the end of the transfer window, with Brunton Park emerging as a potential destination earlier this month.
Lowry spent the first half of last season at Hearts, but his temporary spell in Gorgie was cut short due to injury. Carlisle had made an enquiry over the Scotland Under-21 international, but Simpson has revealed that Lowry’s intentions are to remain in Govan for the time being.
Loading....
He told the News & Star: “We had a conversation about Alex Lowry but we’re probably going back maybe about a month. Alex doesn’t want to leave Glasgow Rangers, so it got nipped in the bud then, simple as that. He’s a player I like, I think he’s a good footballer.
“I think you have to have a certain system to fit him in, but he’s a good footballer that could have fitted in here. But he chose not to come to Carlisle United.”
Meanwhile, Gers youngster Adam Devine is reportedly “looking for regular first-team football elsewhere” after being told he is surplus to requirements by first-team manager Philippe Clement.
The 21-year-old defender endured a disappointing loan spell at Motherwell during the second half of last term and hasn’t done enough over the course of pre-season to convince Clement he should be part of his long-term plans. The Rangers Review now claim that with his contract due to expire next summer, Devine would be open to leaving the club before the 11pm deadline tonight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.