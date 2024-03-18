They have a lot of work to do but just what awaits Rangers in the quest for Premiership glory?

Fans of the Light Blues have been starved of league titles over the last decade. The last ten years has brought only season with the main trophy in the Scottish game ending up in the Ibrox trophy room, but that could all change in the coming weeks.

Philippe Clement's side trail by a solitary point but they have a game in hand after their clash with Dundee was called off on Sunday. It leaves them with at least 10 games to go before the end of the campaign whereas Celtic have nine, including a Scottish Cup semi-final tie.

Three more league games await before the post-split fixtures are announced and the final countdown before medals are dished out. Some may view Celtic as slight favourites given their recent Old Firm derby success rate and their proven track record at grinding out results when it matters most, but Rangers will be confident of piping their arch rivals to the silverware.

Using the top six as a guide for fixtures that will take place after matchday 33 and what games are likely, Glasgow World takes a look at what games Rangers will need to navigate en route to a possible title.

1 . Game one - Rangers vs Hibernian. The Hibees will visit Ibrox Stadium in what will be another titanic tussle between the two sides. Hibs are teetering on the verge of a top-six finish.

2 . Game two - Rangers vs Celtic. A potential season-definer. Win on home soil and Philippe Clement's men will be strong favourites to clinch the league title.

3 . Game three - Ross County vs Rangers. A tricky away trip to Dingwall is next up before the split. Ross County are attempting to move away from the relegation play-off spot and will be eager to cause an upset.