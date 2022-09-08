Rangers have paid tribute to the Queen after her passing on Thursday, aged 96.

The club released a statement saying they were collectively ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing of the Queen, whose death was confirmed by the Royal Family on Thursday afternoon.

“The Directors, management, players and staff of Rangers Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen,” read the statement.

“Her Majesty served the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible devotion and dignity. She will be gravely missed by not just our nation, but nations across the world.

“It is with great pride that her portrait has hung in our home dressing room at Ibrox Stadium as a mark of the club’s appreciation for her phenomenal service.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers Football Club are today with the Royal Family and all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty at this exceptionally difficult time.”