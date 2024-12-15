Rangers' Robin Propper, Connor Barron, Kieran Dowell and Rudvan Yilmaz watch on during the shootout during the Premier Sports Cup Final. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The striker was not among Rangers opening five penalty takers as Ridvan Yilmaz was left to carry the brunt of their shootout loss

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been criticised for failing to step up when his team mates needed him most in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Nigerian frontman, who came on as a substitute for the tiring Hamza Igamane in extra-time, left team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz to take the fall for their Premier Sports Cup final heartbreak after the Turkish defender saw his poor spot-kick saved by Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Dessers remained on the halfway line after watching James Tavernier, Ianis Hagi, Danilo all convert from 12-yards before Yilmaz missed the crucial penalty that gifted Celtic the trophy - while Ibrox No.1 Jack Butland also slotted home the fifth strike.

Cyriel Dessers did not take a penalty during the cup final shootout | Getty Images

However, it was the surprise call to leave Dessers out of the top-five penalty takers list that left former Celtic manager Neil Lennon baffled on Premier Sports.

Reflecting on Schmeichel's pivotal save to deny the unfortunate Yilmaz, Lennon admitted: “It's a great save. He has got down quickly. It's not a great contact. I wasn't overly confident in Yilmaz going up to take the penalty kick there. I am looking at Dessers, I am looking at Dowell, I am looking at Connor Barron.

“They were fresh. They have only been on 10-15 minutes. Your number 9 - don't leave it to a young left-back. For me, you pick your five and some people take a step back and some people take a step forward. You would want your striker to step up.”

Attempting to explain Philippe Clement’s reasoning behind the decision to hand Yilmaz the responsibility of taking a spot-kick, fellow pundit Michael Stewart added: “Neil makes a good point - with being fresh. Maybe the thought is that he is not up to speed yet. But as a striker you would be wanting that.”