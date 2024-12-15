The Rangers star 'you would want to step up' slated by Celtic icon for hiding in penalty shoot-out
Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been criticised for failing to step up when his team mates needed him most in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park.
The Nigerian frontman, who came on as a substitute for the tiring Hamza Igamane in extra-time, left team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz to take the fall for their Premier Sports Cup final heartbreak after the Turkish defender saw his poor spot-kick saved by Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Dessers remained on the halfway line after watching James Tavernier, Ianis Hagi, Danilo all convert from 12-yards before Yilmaz missed the crucial penalty that gifted Celtic the trophy - while Ibrox No.1 Jack Butland also slotted home the fifth strike.
However, it was the surprise call to leave Dessers out of the top-five penalty takers list that left former Celtic manager Neil Lennon baffled on Premier Sports.
Reflecting on Schmeichel's pivotal save to deny the unfortunate Yilmaz, Lennon admitted: “It's a great save. He has got down quickly. It's not a great contact. I wasn't overly confident in Yilmaz going up to take the penalty kick there. I am looking at Dessers, I am looking at Dowell, I am looking at Connor Barron.
“They were fresh. They have only been on 10-15 minutes. Your number 9 - don't leave it to a young left-back. For me, you pick your five and some people take a step back and some people take a step forward. You would want your striker to step up.”
Attempting to explain Philippe Clement’s reasoning behind the decision to hand Yilmaz the responsibility of taking a spot-kick, fellow pundit Michael Stewart added: “Neil makes a good point - with being fresh. Maybe the thought is that he is not up to speed yet. But as a striker you would be wanting that.”
