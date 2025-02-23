Rangers to sack manager Philippe Clement in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox

Rangers are set to sack manager Philippe Clement - just two days after CEO Patrick Stewart reiterated his public backing of the Belgian.

The 50-year-old boss is expected to be relieved of his duties following Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox.

He will depart the club with immediate effect, leaving the Light Blues sitting 13 points adrift of rivals Celtic in the title race having been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions this season.

Former Manchester United chief Stewart declared the Rangers hierarchy would stick by their original plan and not risk further progression in the Europa League by parting ways with Clement.

He stated: “I don’t think it was a normal situation, the first part of the season to be the only spokesman of the club. About a lot of things that were not sport. So I’m happy that now somebody inside of the club can speak outside and address what is living in the club. So of course, it’s important. But it’s important in every club in the world. It’s a normal thing in every club in the world.”

Pressure was building massively on Clement’s shoulders a fortnight ago after the club’s humiliating Scottish Cup exit against second-tier Queen’s Park and he will now be shown the door after a board meeting was held earlier today. The current first-team squad have also been informed of the decision, according to the Rangers Review with an official statement expected imminently.

Clement’s race is run

After 86 matches at the helm, Philippe Clement’s time as Rangers manager is over. He leaves with one League Cup trophy to his name during his 17 months in charge having been appointed in October 2023 after the sacking of Michael Beale.

Clement made an impressive start to life in Govan before things quickly began to unravel. His record in Govan reads as 55 wins, 15 draws and 16 defeats.