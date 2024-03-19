Rangers 'plan' to accept bids on striker they signed in the summer

Sam Lammers' brief Rangers journey could soon come to an abrupt end - it has been suggested that the Light Blues will accept bids for the player in the summer transfer window.

This is according to a recent report from Football Insider. Light Blues boss Philippe Clement is 'unlikely' to change his mind regarding this situation - indicating that Lammers' days as a Rangers player are numbered. Clement likely wants to bring in several of his own players to the Ibrox Stadium in the summer - to do that, he will need to move on a few stars who are already at the club.

Currently, Lammers is on loan at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie. He is performing an admirable job for the Domstedelingen, having played every minute in the league since his arrival - he has scored three goals and has notched up three assists in ten games so far.

Should Rangers let Sam Lammers go on a permanent basis in the summer?

Lammers was one of several players brought on board in the summer by the now-sacked Michael Beale, alongside the likes of Danilo, Jose Cifuentes and Leon Balogun. Since joining the Gers, he has made 17 Scottish Premiership appearances, scoring two goals and notching up a single assist.

He seems to be performing far better in The Netherlands than he has in Scotland thus far - therefore, allowing Lammers to leave the club in the summer seems to make sense for all parties involved. Not only does Clement not have a place for him, he also appears to be thriving elsewhere.