Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

The fringe man has opened up on his Rangers future - admitting he’s not sure where he will be playing next season

Rangers fringe man Ianis Hagi has reportedly informed his agents to find him the “right team and manager” as he dropped a massive hint that his future lies away from Ibrox.

The Romanian international, who still has two years left to run on his contract in Govan, all-but confirmed he will be on the move this summer when he is scheduled to return to Glasgow after the Euros in Germany.

The 25-year-old playmaker spent last season on loan in La Liga with Deportivo Alaves after overcoming a lengthy period on the sidelines through injury, but his game time was limited in Spain and led fans to question if he would feature in Philippe Clement’s plans for the new campaign.

However, that now appears unlikely, with the player seemingly resigned to quitting the Light Blues in favour of a more elsewhere after revealing he has told his representatives to sort out his future while on international duty.

“My focus is on the Euros,” Hagi commented. “I had talks with my agents and the pressure is on them. They know what I want for my future, it's a pretty important summer for me from all points of view. I told them before going to the national team what I wanted.

“I expect them to work as well as possible, to find the right team and the right manager for me. I can't say if I'll be at Rangers or somewhere else. My future depends on my agents.”

Hagi arrived at Rangers on an initial six-month loan from Belgian side K.R.C. Genk in January 2020 before turning his stay into a permanent one that summer. During his first full season at the club, he scooped the Gers ‘Young Player of the Year’ award and also won the Scottish Premiership ‘Playmaker of the Season’ for contributing the most assists (11).