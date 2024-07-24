Johnly Yfeko of Rangers vies with Oscar Hojlund of Copenhagen during a friendly match back in January | Getty Images

The Ibrox youth prospect is expected to join an English League One club on loan after featuring as a trialist

Rangers youth prospect Johnly Yfeko is set to join forces with former Celtic and Scotland star Gary Caldwell at Exeter City after appearing as a trialist during their pre-season tour of Cornwall this week.

The versatile 21-year-old stopper has been training with the English League One side during pre-season and rumours have been swirling online that he will move to the Devon club on loan for the upcoming season to gain experience of regular first-team football, having been one of the most promising talents in the Ibrox B-team.

Yfeko has found game time hard to come by under current manager Philippe Clement, last featuring for the senior team against Greenock Morton in a Scottish League Cup tie last August under previous boss Michael Beale. He was given a run out during a mid-season friendly with Danish outfit FC Copenhagen at Ibrox in January but hasn’t been involved in first-team training sessions this summer.

And now a source at Exeter City has confirmed the Londoner - who was a youth product of Tottenham Hotspur before transferring to Leicester City where he starred for their Under-18 and Under-21 sides - will link up with the Grecians for the new campaign after one eagle-eyed fan shared an image appearing to show the left-sided defender in training with Caldwell’s side.

Yfeko was released by the Foxes in the summer of 2021 before moving north of the border to join Rangers six months later after impressing on trial. He recently penned a three-year contract extension to keep him in Glasgow until 2026 after giving ex-Gers manager Beale “something to think about” having caught the eye in training.