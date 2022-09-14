Goals from Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele secured three points for the Italian side.

Matteo Politano of SSC Napoli scores their side's first goal from the penalty spot

Ten-man Rangers slumped to their third consecutive defeat without scoring as they lost 3-0 against Napoli on an emotionally-charged night at Ibrox in the Champions League.

The Light Blues paid a special tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before kick-off, with supporters group the Union Bears arranging an impressive Union Jack tifo display in the Broomloan Stand as the teams emerged from the tunnel.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The capacity crowd inside the stadium opted to ignore UEFA’s instructions after an impeccably observed minute’s silence by singing the national anthem.

Rangers’ and Napoli’s player observe a minute’s silence to mark the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A tie

Napoli arrived in Glasgow sitting top of Serie A and having won their opening Group A encounter against last season’s beaten finalists Liverpool.

The Italians created plenty of chances and were ruthless when they needed to be as Rangers were taught another brutal lesson in Europe’s elite club competition.

Matteo Politano’s 68th minute penalty and late strikes from substitutes Giacomo Rapsadori and Tanguy Ndombele secured a comfortable victory, but only after 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor twice denied Piotr Zielinski from the penalty spot.

Centre-back James Sands was sent off for conceding the first spot-kick and Borna Barisic was penalised for a clumsy handball as the home side winless start to the group continued.

Back-to-back encounters with Liverpool are up next for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side but despite the scoreline, the performance will provide fans with more cause for optimism.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

ALLAN McGREGOR - 8 - Back in the side and did enough to suggest he deserves to keep the No.1 jersey. Produced a brilliant save from the initial penalty but was judged to have moved off his line. Saved the second attempt to the delight of the home crowd but was ultimately beaten by another spot-kick later on. Unable to prevent Napoli’s other two goals.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 5 - The skipper wasn’t able to break forward as much as usual and didn’t get many opportunities to deliver into the box. Not the impact he was hoping to have.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7 - Composed and experienced display from the Englishman. Made some crucial last-ditch blocks at set pieces and kept the Gers backline organised for the majority of the game.

JAMES SANDS - 4 - A night to forget for the US international. Indecisive on several occasions. Gave away an unfortunate penalty in the second half and was sent off after receving a second yellow card.

Referee, Antonio Mateu Lahoz awards a penalty to SSC Napoli as John Lundstram, James Sands and Connor Goldson of Rangers react

BORNA BARISIC - 4 - Poor defensively at times and struggled against the lively Politano. Gifted the visitors a penalty for a needless handball that led to the opening goal.

STEVEN DAVIS - 6 - The veteran midfielder won his side a couple of free kicks and was really energetic throughout.

RYAN JACK - 6 - Always willing to get on the ball and was solid in midfield, helping to break up play. Tired early in the second half and was taken off.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 6 - Made a number of important interceptions but didn’t offer a great deal going forward. Booked before half-time but a calming influence.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 7 - The Canadian had a thunderous strike from distance expertly saved by the Napoli keeper and put in a tireless shift. Forced to drop deeper after Sands’ dismissal before he was withdrawn.

RYAN KENT - 6 - Looked back his usual threatening self in the first half but his levels dipped after the break. Tried to his best to provide an out ball but drifted out of the game.

ALFREDO MORELOS - 5 - The Colombian was handed his first start since March. Missed a great chance in the opening minute, which he should have put away. Fortunate to escape a red card while on a caution before he was substituted.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz shows a yellow card to Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Substitutes:

LEON KING - 2 - The 18-year-old defender came on for Ryan Jack after 63 minutes. Wasn’t involved in much of the play and could do little to prevent the visitors from scoring two late goals.

ANTONIO COLAK - 3 - Replaced Morelos with just under 20 minutes remaining. The Croatian lacked service and never looked like scoring but made a few intelligent runs.

RABBI MATONDO - 2 - Brought on for Arfield but unable to offer much attacking threat.

GLEN KAMARA - 1 - Replaced Tavernier with 10 minutes left to play. Caught on the wrong side of Raspadori at Napoli’s second goal and then robbed off possession after dwelling on the ball deep inside his own half to present the Italians with a routine third.

MALIK TILLMAN - 1 - On for Davis in the closing stages but was totally annonymous.

Not Used:

Robby McCrorie (GK), Lewis Budinauckas (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Scott Wright, Ben Davies, Fashion Sakala, Adam Devine

S.S.C. Napoli:

Alex Meret 7, Giovanni Di Lorenzo 6, Kim Min-Jae 6, Amir Rrahmani 6, Mario Rui 6 (Mathias Olivera), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa 7, Stanislav Lobotka 6, Piotr Zielinski 8 (Tanguy Ndombele 6), Matteo Politano 7 (Alessio Zerbin 5), Giovanni Simeone 6 (Giacomo Raspadori 6), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 7 (Eljif Elmas 1)

Not Used: