Rangers player ratings as Giovanni van Bronckhorst begins managerial reign with comfortable 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague

The Light Blues sealed the runners-up spot in Group A behind French giants Lyon

By Lewis Anderson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:28 am

Giovanni van Bronckhorst kickstarted his managerial reign at Ibrox with a 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague that rubber-stamped Rangers place in the Europa League Play-Off round.

The Light Blues had striker Alfredo Morelos to thank as the Colombian’s deadly double secured a runners-up spot in Group A.

The Gers, who were locked on four points with the Czech outfit pre-match, knew victory over Pavel Vrba’s men by two or more goals would ensure they could not be caught due to boasting a better goal difference.

Van Bronckhorst will have been pleased with the reaction from his under fire players after Sunday’s bruising League Cup semi-final exit but will feel there are still plenty of things to work on.

Rangers' Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes a thumbs up gesture to the fans ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between Rangers and Sparta Prague at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on November 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers passed up several chances to increase their lead and goalkeeper Allan McGregor was forced into a brilliant double save late in the game as the visitors looked to salvage a lifeline.

The Dutchman, who will now take his side to face runaway group winners Lyon on Matchday Six, can now look forward to a play-off round tie against a third-placed team from the Champions League.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 8

Enjoyed relatively quiet first-half but superb when called upon in second half. Sensational double-save late in the game ensured Rangers progress

JAMES TAVERNIER - 6

Caused problems on occasions and was involved in build-up to the opener. Deliveries into the box were not up to usual high standard, though

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Under the spotlight after his post-match comments following the Gers League Cup semi-final defeat to Hibs last weekend, but didn’t put a foot wrong. Marshalled the defence well

CALVIN BASSEY - 7

Filled in at centre-back for Leon Balogun and rose to the challenge. Physically dominant and provided neat balance as a left-footed player in an unnatural position.

BORNA BARISIC - 7

Much better all-round performance from the Croatian. Terrific block as Sparta looked to hit back and was more assured on the odd occasion he got forward

GLEN KAMARA - 8

Joy to watch. Retained possession well and very tidy on the ball, often putting it into dangerous areas of the pitch. Bossed proceedings

STEVEN DAVIS - 7

Calm and composed head in middle of the park and linked well with Kamara alongside. His big-game experienced shone through late on when the visitors pressed forward in search of a goal

JOE ARIBO - 7

Rifled effort which crashed off the crossbar early in the first-half but passed up a couple of good opportunities, including one from six-yards out on the stretch. Linked well with Morelos in No.10 role

IANIS HAGI - 7

Lively showing in a wide position and was a crucial figure in setting up Morelos for the opening goal, showcasing brilliant endeavour. Always eager to create an opening and should have celebrated a second assist with excellent cross to Aribo

RYAN KENT - 6

Usual bundle of energy straight from the first whistle, looking to run at the dis-organised Sparta defence where possible. Missed a good chance to add a third goal when clean through on goal

ALFREDO MORELOS - 9

Back to his clinical best on the European stage, ruthlessly taking the chances that fell his way. Looked disinterested on last Sunday but posed significant problems to the Sparta rear-guard

SUBS

NATHAN PATTERSON - 5

Replaced Hagi in a right midfield role. Full of energy when required and defensive instincts kicked in late on as he helped team-mates protect two-goal lead

SCOTT ARFIELD - 4

Stepped in for Aribo late on to provide fresh legs in the closing stages

FASHION SAKALA - 4

Came on for Kent with ten minutes remaining and gave the Light Blues an outball with his pace

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 2

Given the final two minutes and protected the back four

