The Light Blues sealed the runners-up spot in Group A behind French giants Lyon

Giovanni van Bronckhorst kickstarted his managerial reign at Ibrox with a 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague that rubber-stamped Rangers place in the Europa League Play-Off round.

The Light Blues had striker Alfredo Morelos to thank as the Colombian’s deadly double secured a runners-up spot in Group A.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gers, who were locked on four points with the Czech outfit pre-match, knew victory over Pavel Vrba’s men by two or more goals would ensure they could not be caught due to boasting a better goal difference.

Van Bronckhorst will have been pleased with the reaction from his under fire players after Sunday’s bruising League Cup semi-final exit but will feel there are still plenty of things to work on.

Rangers' Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes a thumbs up gesture to the fans ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between Rangers and Sparta Prague at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on November 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers passed up several chances to increase their lead and goalkeeper Allan McGregor was forced into a brilliant double save late in the game as the visitors looked to salvage a lifeline.

The Dutchman, who will now take his side to face runaway group winners Lyon on Matchday Six, can now look forward to a play-off round tie against a third-placed team from the Champions League.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 8

Enjoyed relatively quiet first-half but superb when called upon in second half. Sensational double-save late in the game ensured Rangers progress

JAMES TAVERNIER - 6

Caused problems on occasions and was involved in build-up to the opener. Deliveries into the box were not up to usual high standard, though

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Under the spotlight after his post-match comments following the Gers League Cup semi-final defeat to Hibs last weekend, but didn’t put a foot wrong. Marshalled the defence well

CALVIN BASSEY - 7

Filled in at centre-back for Leon Balogun and rose to the challenge. Physically dominant and provided neat balance as a left-footed player in an unnatural position.

BORNA BARISIC - 7

Much better all-round performance from the Croatian. Terrific block as Sparta looked to hit back and was more assured on the odd occasion he got forward

GLEN KAMARA - 8

Joy to watch. Retained possession well and very tidy on the ball, often putting it into dangerous areas of the pitch. Bossed proceedings

STEVEN DAVIS - 7

Calm and composed head in middle of the park and linked well with Kamara alongside. His big-game experienced shone through late on when the visitors pressed forward in search of a goal

JOE ARIBO - 7

Rifled effort which crashed off the crossbar early in the first-half but passed up a couple of good opportunities, including one from six-yards out on the stretch. Linked well with Morelos in No.10 role

IANIS HAGI - 7

Lively showing in a wide position and was a crucial figure in setting up Morelos for the opening goal, showcasing brilliant endeavour. Always eager to create an opening and should have celebrated a second assist with excellent cross to Aribo

RYAN KENT - 6

Usual bundle of energy straight from the first whistle, looking to run at the dis-organised Sparta defence where possible. Missed a good chance to add a third goal when clean through on goal

ALFREDO MORELOS - 9

Back to his clinical best on the European stage, ruthlessly taking the chances that fell his way. Looked disinterested on last Sunday but posed significant problems to the Sparta rear-guard

SUBS

NATHAN PATTERSON - 5

Replaced Hagi in a right midfield role. Full of energy when required and defensive instincts kicked in late on as he helped team-mates protect two-goal lead

SCOTT ARFIELD - 4

Stepped in for Aribo late on to provide fresh legs in the closing stages

FASHION SAKALA - 4

Came on for Kent with ten minutes remaining and gave the Light Blues an outball with his pace

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 2