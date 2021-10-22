The Ibrox club lifted themselves off bottom spot in the Group A table

Rangers eased past Brondby 2-0 to maintain their impressive record over Danish opposition in European Football as Steven Gerrard’s side got off the mark in Group A.

Leon Balogun’s header and a Kemar Roofe tap-in from just a couple of yards out ensured the Light Blues kept their Europa League knockout hopes alive.

Gerrard had drilled into his side the importance of their double-header against the Danes and they will now head to the Brondby stadium in two weeks’ time.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how Steven Gerrard’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR – 6

Quiet night for the experienced shot-stopper after his costly weekend mistake against Hearts. Didn’t have a single save of note to make, despite the visitors getting into some decent areas.

JAMES TAVERNIER – 7

Had objects thrown at him by Brondby supporters as he prepared to take a corner but reacted immediately by delivering a terrific corner for Balogun to head home the opening goal. Got forward to good effect.

CONNOR GOLDSON – 6

Solid enough showing and kept things simple. Aggressive and strong when called upon and coped with the physical threat the Danes possessed. A few lapses in concentration could have been punished.

LEON BALOGUN – 8

Towering header from Tavernier’s corner broke the deadlock after 19 minutes. Made a vital block just after half-time and really good at bringing the ball out of defence before limping off with a hamstring injury.

BORNA BARISIC – 5

Not quite firing on all cylinders at the moment. Fortunate not to gift Brondby a lifeline early in the second half after a slack back-pass and not at his most effective going forward.

STEVEN DAVIS – 7

Returned to the side for the first time since Matchday Two defeat to Sparta Prague. Strolled through the game and marshalled the area in front of the back four well. Snuffed out any potential threat the visitors posed.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM – 7

Continues to improve with another composed showing. Seemed to enjoy playing alongside Davis who sat deeper, allowing him to move around the pitch more freely. Shown a yellow card for complaining about a refereeing decision.

JOE ARIBO – 9

Outstanding performance from the Nigerian international. Caused Brondby problems with his strength, skill and direct running. His link up play with forward players was superb and delivered an excellent cross that lead to Rangers second goal. Denied what looked to be a stonewall penalty.

IANIS HAGI – 6

The Romanian didn’t have a massive impact and his decision making at times let him down in the first half but showed a willingness to receive the ball at every opportunity and had some nice touches.

KEMAR ROOFE – 7

Looked sharp and turned in another hard-working shift. Close-range tap in looked offside at first glance but VAR checks confirmed he was just onside.

ALFREDO MORELOS – 6

His wait for that elusive 100th goal goes on but was unlucky with a powerful header and smashed a driven effort off the post on the stroke of half-time. Will have been frustrated not to score.

SUBS

CALVIN BASSEY – 4

Slotted in seamlessly for the injured Balogun after 65 minutes and supplied great past through to Sakala.

FASHION SAKALA – 3

Replaced Morelos with 20 minutes remaining and he should have made it 3-0 with a glorious one-v-one chance which Mikkelsen saved well.

SCOTT ARFIELD – 4

Almost made instance impact after coming on for Lundstram as he struck the crossbar with his first touch.

JUNINHO BACUNA – 2

Handed late run out but little of note.

SCOTT WRIGHT – 4