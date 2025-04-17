Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how the Rangers players rated in the Europa League quarter-final 2-0 second leg defeat against Athletic Bilbao in Spain

Rangers’ Europa League journey is over at the quarter-final stage after falling to a 2-0 second leg defeat against Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio San Mames.

Barry Ferguson’s side bowed out of the competition after goals in either half from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams maintained the La Liga side’s hopes of winning the tournament on home soil.

After an entertaining 0-0 draw at Ibrox during the first leg last week, Rangers knew they needed a repeat of their performance away at Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the previous round against the Spaniards. And they were still firmly in the tie until the 80th minute.

The visitors fell behind on the stroke of half-time when centre-back John Souttar was penalised for bringing down Maroan Sannadi just inside the box and Sancet made no mistake from the spot, calmly rolling the ball low into the bottom right-hand corner.

Spain international Williams then headed home Oscar De Marco’s perfectly weighted cross from close range to kill off any faints chances of a late Rangers comeback.

Rangers will feel aggrieved not to have been a first-half penalty of their own when Cyriel Dessers was pulled back in the box by Dani Vivian to such an extent his shirt was ripped, but the officials deemed the contact minimal and a yellow card was shown to the Nigerian striker for his protests.

In the second half, Nicolas Raskin clipped the pot by in truth Bilbao ran out deserving winners to leave interim boss Barry Ferguson and his distraught players staring at a season without silverware.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players in the Basque Country, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Liam Kelly (5.7/10)

Unable to repeat his spot-kick heroics from the first leg. Excellent early save to deny the lively Williams. His distribution at times wasn’t great.

RWB - Ridvan Yilmaz (6.4/10)

Strong early block to stop Sancet in his tracks. Forced off after just 22 minutes through injury.

RCB - James Tavernier (6.0/10)

Making his 100th European appearance, the skipper was caught sleeping for the second goal. Was given a tough time up against Williams. Wasted an first-half set piece opportunity from a promising position.

CB - John Souttar (6.2/10)

Paid the price for a clumsy foul on Sannadi which led to the spot-kick award. Slack on the ball and earned Tavernier a second half booking.

LCB - Leon Balogun (6.7/10)

Was producing a solid no-nonsense display until having to subbed off early in the second half after sustaining a jaw injury.

LWB - Jefte (6.8/10)

Never looked comfortable. A weak link defensively and gave away possession too often.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (6.5/10)

Another tenacious performance. Worked hard and unfortunate to hit the woodwork.

CM - Mohamed Diomande (6.3/10)

Dropped in to left-back after Ridvan’s injury. Alarm bells were ringing until moved higher up the pitch after the break. Subbed.

LCF - Ianis Hagi (6.4/10)

Was having a decent game and tracking back to cover Jefte early on. Picked up a blow to his kidney just before the break and didn’t emerge for the second half.

RCF - Vaclav Cerny (6.1/10)

Looked a threat on occasions and tried his best to create a few openings. Subbed.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (5.8/10)

Had a strong penalty claim turned down and was booked as a result for protesting. Didn’t have the type of impact he would’ve hopes for after that.

Subs used: Connor Barron (6.1), Clinton Nsiala (6.3), Hamza Igamane (5.6), Nedim Bajrami (6.0), Danilo (5.9)