Here’s how we rated the Rangers starting XI and subs in their 3-1 loss to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup.

From red cards, penalties, screamers and tackles, Danny Rohl’s first Old Firm in charge had a bit of everything.

Johnny Kenny grabbed the first goal of the game from an Arne Engels cross. The game then turned on it’s head when Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a tackle on Anthony Ralston high on his leg. The ten men of Rangers rallied in the second half and got their reward through a James Tavernier penalty. From one captain to another, as extra time began, Callum McGregor thundered the ball past Jack Butland to regain the lead for his team. Hoops sub, Callum Osmand then put the final nail in the coffin for the Ibrox side.

There were three changes from last weeks victory at Easter Road, as Mohamed Diomande replaced the suspended Connor Barron. Elsewhere Tavernier and Aasgaard came in for Max Aarons and Mikey Moore. With Rangers playing 3 at the back, Celtic often played the long diagonal ball to Sebastian Tounekti, who found himself in acres of space down the side of Nasser Djiga all afternoon.

Butland made a save early on from Daizen Maeda who was put through one on one. Celtic’s pressure looked to have paid off when a bizarre pinball-like goal which deflected off Nico Raskin’s face but was chopped off by VAR for an offside.

Moments later, Youssef Chermiti missed an sitter from six yards out as the game sprung into life. Raskin then picked up the first booking of the game for a foul on Benjamin Nygren. The Hoops pressure eventually did tell when Engels crossed the ball to Kenny to put Celtic 1-0 up. This time there was no VAR to save the Royal Blues.

As the Celtic onslaught continued, Kenny had another strike five minutes after his goal which produced a good save from Butland. Up the other end, Raskin found himself through on goal but should’ve done better with his shot, which he hit straight off Kasper Schmeichel. As Rangers began to wake up, Chermiti had another chance from an Aasgaard free kick but once again struck wide from close range.

The Norwegian was then sent off for a challenge on Anthony Ralston moments later in what was a moment of madness, giving Rangers an even bigger mountain to climb in the 37th minute. Aasgaard was turning round to control the ball and caught the Celtic full back high up on his thigh. Michael Stewart said on Premier Sports commentary there was ‘no malice’ in the incident.

Moments later, Auston Trusty was fortunate not to receive the same fate when he was through on goal and caught Butland in the head. The American defender prodded at the ball with his right foot but instead caught the Rangers keeper.

As the second half started, Rangers came out all guns blazing, bringing Djeidi Gassama on for an injection of pace. They seemed to play better with 10 men than they did 11, however were still unable to create any clear cut chances. The tackles started flying in as well, as a flurry of Celtic bookings for McGregor, Engels and Ralston enraged the Rangers support.

Butland was called into action again with a superb double save from a Celtic corner as he kept his side in the game. He then nearly put the ball in his own net when James Forrest blasted off the bar, but Derek Cornelius was there to clear up.

Gassama found himself through on goal with 15 minutes to go but was caught by Liam Scales, who timed his last-ditch tackle to perfection. In the 79th minute, Rangers were given a penalty when Gassama’s strike hit Ralston’s arm. After much deliberation, Nick Walsh pointed to the spot, from which Tavernier converted.

In the 84th minute, Hoops sub, Osmand was put through on goal but once again Butland was equal to it. Reo Hatate had a chance at the death to win it for Celtic but blazed over the bar. The 10 men of Rangers defended valiantly to take the game into extra time.

However, all that good work was undone when McGregor scored a screamer to give Celtic the lead, leaving Butland with no chance. Moments later, the Rangers keeper produced yet another great save from an Osmand header.

Once again Rangers came alive after being a goal down. Gassama found himself through on goal but Schmeichel was equal to his strike. Bojan Miovski had the chance to swing his right foot at the ball from a difficult angle in front of goal but instead tried to dribble with his left, allowing the Danish stopper to mop up the ball.

Osmand, who looked sharp for Celtic after coming on, got his due reward in the 18th minute of extra time. Putting the game to bed. The young Englishman got on the end of a Kieran Tierney sustained period of pressure. With 10 men for most of the game it was always going to be an uphill battle for Danny Rohl’s men. Keeping that in mind, here’s how we rated the Rangers starting XI and subs against Celtic.

Jack Butland - 8/10

Picked up from where he left off against Hibs. Countless superb saves to keep his team in the game when called upon.

James Tavernier - 7/10

Good deliveries from set pieces but no one on the end of them. Kept his cool for the spot kick. Huge goal-saving tackle on Maeda at the death.

Nasser Djiga - 4/10

A miss control in the early stage nearly put Celtic through. Didn’t deal with diagonal balls. Looked vulnerable with ball at his feet. Struggled with Tounekti all afternoon. Pace bailed him out a few times. Subbed for Rothwell in extra time.

John Souttar - 6/10

Looked composed in the middle as most Celtic attacks came from the wings. Done a ‘good foul’ on Osmand for his yellow.

Derek Cornelius - 6/10

Once again the pick of the Rangers defence. Strong, astute and happy with the ball at his feet.

Jayden Meghoma - 7/10

An improved player under Rohl in the wing back position. Got up and down well in the circumstances. Subbed for Aarons at the end of normal time.

Nico Raskin - 5/10

Booked for the free kick leading up to the Kenny goal. Should’ve scored in the first half. Lost his temper at times with the referee on a booking which would’ve concerned Rohl. Came off for Antman after 90 minutes.

Mohamed Diomande - 7/10

Carried the ball well in his usual style. Subbed for Moore as Rangers chased an equaliser.

Thelo Aasgaard - 4/10

Whether the sending off was intentional or not, he gave his teammates a mountain to climb.

Youssef Chermiti - 5/10

Held the ball up well enough but should’ve had at least one goal in the first half. Missed early chances led to Rangers’ downfall. Subbed for Miovski in the 71st minute.

Danilo - 5/10

Hooked at half time for Gassama following the red card. Looked sharp enough but wasn’t given any service in the box.

Djeidi Gassama - 6/10

Came on in a tactical switch up to get at the Celtic defence and done just that. Won the penalty with his strike and caused problems. Should’ve equalised in extra time when through on goal.

Mikey Moore - 5/10

Kept his discipline defensively but going forward was afraid to take defenders on.

Bojan Miovski - 5/10

Would’ve been disappointed not to start but didn’t impress. Should’ve done better with his chance in the first half of extra time but ran the ball into Schmeichel’s hands.

Max Aarons - 6/10

Had a few last ditch tackles but didn’t contribute much other than that.

Oliver Antman - 5/10

Showed glimpses of quality in his 30 minute cameo but Rangers fans will be wanting to him hit the by-line more often.

Didn’t play long enough to make an impact.