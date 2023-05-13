Rangers player ratings gallery after 3-0 Celtic win with a handful of 9/10s and plenty of 8/10s
Rangers claimed the Old Firm bragging rights with their first win over Celtic this season
Rangers recorded their first win over Celtic this season with a dominant performance to win 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday.
Todd Cantwell fired the hosts in front early on as he smashed the ball through the legs of Joe Hart after the Celtic goalkeeper had parried an effort into the path of the ex-Norwich City midfielder from John Lundstram's shot.
Hyeongyu Oh missed a chance to level just moments later as he was played through on goal but his dinked effort hit the outside of the post to Celtic's frustration and Rangers' relief.
John Souttar doubled the lead with a powerful header from James Tavernier's corner. Early in the second half, Robby McCrorie preserved the home side's advantage with a brilliant save from Matt O'Riley.
At the other end, Hart showed quick reactions to keep Cantwell's curling effort from sneaking into the top corner.
The game was put to bed by Fashion Sakala's well-taken goal as he rounded Hart and slotted home. Here's how we rated the performances from the Rangers players...