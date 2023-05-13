Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Rangers player ratings gallery after 3-0 Celtic win with a handful of 9/10s and plenty of 8/10s

Rangers claimed the Old Firm bragging rights with their first win over Celtic this season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th May 2023, 14:34 BST

Rangers recorded their first win over Celtic this season with a dominant performance to win 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday.

Todd Cantwell fired the hosts in front early on as he smashed the ball through the legs of Joe Hart after the Celtic goalkeeper had parried an effort into the path of the ex-Norwich City midfielder from John Lundstram's shot.

Hyeongyu Oh missed a chance to level just moments later as he was played through on goal but his dinked effort hit the outside of the post to Celtic's frustration and Rangers' relief.

John Souttar doubled the lead with a powerful header from James Tavernier's corner. Early in the second half, Robby McCrorie preserved the home side's advantage with a brilliant save from Matt O'Riley.

At the other end, Hart showed quick reactions to keep Cantwell's curling effort from sneaking into the top corner.

The game was put to bed by Fashion Sakala's well-taken goal as he rounded Hart and slotted home. Here's how we rated the performances from the Rangers players...

Dealt with any Celtic threat incredibly well. Made a fine save at 2-0 to keep Rangers comfortable.

1. Robby McCrorie - 8

Dealt with any Celtic threat incredibly well. Made a fine save at 2-0 to keep Rangers comfortable.

A strong display from the Rangers captain, as he provided the assist for the hosts’ second goal

2. James Tavernier - 8

A strong display from the Rangers captain, as he provided the assist for the hosts’ second goal

Kept Celtic’s free-scoring attack quiet alongside his centre-back partner.

3. Connor Goldson - 7

Kept Celtic’s free-scoring attack quiet alongside his centre-back partner.

His quite brilliant header proved decisive to give Rangers a 2-0 lead.

4. John Souttar - 8

His quite brilliant header proved decisive to give Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:CelticIbrox