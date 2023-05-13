Rangers claimed the Old Firm bragging rights with their first win over Celtic this season

Rangers recorded their first win over Celtic this season with a dominant performance to win 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday.

Todd Cantwell fired the hosts in front early on as he smashed the ball through the legs of Joe Hart after the Celtic goalkeeper had parried an effort into the path of the ex-Norwich City midfielder from John Lundstram's shot.

Hyeongyu Oh missed a chance to level just moments later as he was played through on goal but his dinked effort hit the outside of the post to Celtic's frustration and Rangers' relief.

John Souttar doubled the lead with a powerful header from James Tavernier's corner. Early in the second half, Robby McCrorie preserved the home side's advantage with a brilliant save from Matt O'Riley.

At the other end, Hart showed quick reactions to keep Cantwell's curling effort from sneaking into the top corner.

The game was put to bed by Fashion Sakala's well-taken goal as he rounded Hart and slotted home. Here's how we rated the performances from the Rangers players...

1 . Robby McCrorie - 8 Dealt with any Celtic threat incredibly well. Made a fine save at 2-0 to keep Rangers comfortable.

2 . James Tavernier - 8 A strong display from the Rangers captain, as he provided the assist for the hosts’ second goal

3 . Connor Goldson - 7 Kept Celtic’s free-scoring attack quiet alongside his centre-back partner.

4 . John Souttar - 8 His quite brilliant header proved decisive to give Rangers a 2-0 lead.

