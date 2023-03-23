As we enter the first international break of 2023, our Rangers reporter ranks every player out of 10 for their contribution so far this season.

It has been a mixed season for Rangers fans as their team continue to try to make inroads into rivals Celtic’s nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The season began on a positive note by securing Champions League football for the first time in 12 years via the Europa League play-offs but their European campaign ended in humiliation after claiming the unwanted tag of becoming the ‘worst ever’ team to compete in the group stage of the competition.

Performances fell below the standards previously set by previous boss Steven Gerrard and Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst eventually paid the price back in November. His replacement, Michael Beale, has tranformed the club’s fortunes by winning 15 of his first 15 matches in charge of the club.

However, defeat to Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park last month proved a bitter pill to swallow for the Englishman and their rivals relentless domestic form has ensured Rangers have failed to make a dent into the gap at the league summit. They must now overcome the Hoops in the Scottish Cup semi-finals to prevent Ange Postecoglou’s side from closing in on a Treble.

With the season around the 75 per cent complete, we’ve been reflecting on which players have impressed, and who has struggled. Below, our Rangers writer, Lewis Anderson, has ranked every first-team player out of 10 based on their impact this season, although the list only includes those who have made FIVE or more appearances.

Here’s how we scored the Rangers players…

1 . Allan McGregor - 7 Appearances: 30, Clean sheets: 7, Minutes played: 2,730’ - The veteran was expected to hang up the gloves last summer but instead opted to sign a new 12 month deal. Has been pretty reliable between the sticks.

2 . Jon McLaughlin - 5 Appearances: 16, Clean sheets: 5, Minutes played: 1,440’ - Many thought he would stake a strong claim to become No.1 but has not lived up to expectations after a few nervy displays. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . James Tavernier - 8 Appearances: 45, Goals: 15, Minutes played: 4,003’ - The skipper’s numbers make for great reading as he closes in on a testimonial. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

4 . Adam Devine - 6 Appearances: 7, Goals: 0, Minutes played: 396’ - The Scotland youth international impressed on a few starts in an unfamiliar left-back role. Deserves more game time. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group