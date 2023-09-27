Rangers player ratings as Michael Beale’s side breeze into the semi-finals with a dominant 4-0 victory over Livi at Ibrox.

Four games. Four wins. Eight goals scored. Zero conceded - Michael Beale is slowly beginning to ease the mountain of pressure on his shoulders as Rangers cruised into the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at the expense of Livingston.

The Light Blues set up a last-four tie against Hearts at Hampden Park in November after producing a much improved performance to ease past the West Lothian club 4-0 at Ibrox.

Beale indicated pre-match that he was seaching for a better display from his players and there seemed little chance of anything other than a Rangers win after Abdallah Sima’s controversial opener. The hosts’ enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, playing with a sense of urgency and creating several chances.

Having started the match at a higher tempo than in their previous two domestic games, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz staked his claim to keep the jersey moving forward after scoring a stunning second after the break to put the Gers in a commanding lead.

Luiyi du Lucas then turned Sima’s effort past his own keeper before midfielder Ryan Jack rounded off a comfortable night for the home side by rattling home James Tavernier’s clever cut back.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Leon Balogun, Cole McKinnon, Bailey Rice.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Livingston Viaplay Cup QF - gallery (GlaW) Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers wheels away in celebration after double his side’s lead against Livingston.

2 . Jack Butland - 7/10 A very straightforward night for the Gers No.1 who had little to do throughout. Livi struggled to seriously test the Englishman. Routine clean sheet.

3 . James Tavernier - 8/10 Limited Nouble’s attacking threat well and forced the visiting keeper into a brilliant early save after latching onto a rebound. Set up Lundstram’s effort and teed up Lammers late on, who fired over. Tremendous cutback in build up to fourth goal.