Register
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Viaplay Cup semi-final draw: Rangers paired against Hearts
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Livingston named as 4 changes made
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Rangers player ratings gallery vs Livingston: One ‘excellent’ 9/10 and two given 8/10 in quarter-final cruise

Rangers player ratings as Michael Beale’s side breeze into the semi-finals with a dominant 4-0 victory over Livi at Ibrox.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 22:24 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 22:27 BST

Four games. Four wins. Eight goals scored. Zero conceded - Michael Beale is slowly beginning to ease the mountain of pressure on his shoulders as Rangers cruised into the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at the expense of Livingston.

The Light Blues set up a last-four tie against Hearts at Hampden Park in November after producing a much improved performance to ease past the West Lothian club 4-0 at Ibrox.

Beale indicated pre-match that he was seaching for a better display from his players and there seemed little chance of anything other than a Rangers win after Abdallah Sima’s controversial opener. The hosts’ enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, playing with a sense of urgency and creating several chances.

Having started the match at a higher tempo than in their previous two domestic games, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz staked his claim to keep the jersey moving forward after scoring a stunning second after the break to put the Gers in a commanding lead.

Luiyi du Lucas then turned Sima’s effort past his own keeper before midfielder Ryan Jack rounded off a comfortable night for the home side by rattling home James Tavernier’s clever cut back.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Leon Balogun, Cole McKinnon, Bailey Rice.

Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers wheels away in celebration after double his side’s lead against Livingston.

1. Rangers player ratings vs Livingston Viaplay Cup QF - gallery (GlaW)

Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers wheels away in celebration after double his side’s lead against Livingston.

A very straightforward night for the Gers No.1 who had little to do throughout. Livi struggled to seriously test the Englishman. Routine clean sheet.

2. Jack Butland - 7/10

A very straightforward night for the Gers No.1 who had little to do throughout. Livi struggled to seriously test the Englishman. Routine clean sheet.

Limited Nouble’s attacking threat well and forced the visiting keeper into a brilliant early save after latching onto a rebound. Set up Lundstram’s effort and teed up Lammers late on, who fired over. Tremendous cutback in build up to fourth goal.

3. James Tavernier - 8/10

Limited Nouble’s attacking threat well and forced the visiting keeper into a brilliant early save after latching onto a rebound. Set up Lundstram’s effort and teed up Lammers late on, who fired over. Tremendous cutback in build up to fourth goal.

Much like Butland, the imposing centre half had little threat to deal with. Won his headers. Neat and tidy display

4. Connor Goldson - 7/10

Much like Butland, the imposing centre half had little threat to deal with. Won his headers. Neat and tidy display

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsLivingstonScottish FootballIbroxGlasgow