Rangers player ratings gallery vs Livingston: One ‘excellent’ 9/10 and two given 8/10 in quarter-final cruise
Rangers player ratings as Michael Beale’s side breeze into the semi-finals with a dominant 4-0 victory over Livi at Ibrox.
Four games. Four wins. Eight goals scored. Zero conceded - Michael Beale is slowly beginning to ease the mountain of pressure on his shoulders as Rangers cruised into the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at the expense of Livingston.
The Light Blues set up a last-four tie against Hearts at Hampden Park in November after producing a much improved performance to ease past the West Lothian club 4-0 at Ibrox.
Beale indicated pre-match that he was seaching for a better display from his players and there seemed little chance of anything other than a Rangers win after Abdallah Sima’s controversial opener. The hosts’ enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, playing with a sense of urgency and creating several chances.
Having started the match at a higher tempo than in their previous two domestic games, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz staked his claim to keep the jersey moving forward after scoring a stunning second after the break to put the Gers in a commanding lead.
Luiyi du Lucas then turned Sima’s effort past his own keeper before midfielder Ryan Jack rounded off a comfortable night for the home side by rattling home James Tavernier’s clever cut back.
Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:
Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Leon Balogun, Cole McKinnon, Bailey Rice.