The Ibrox side are 13 points behind Celtic with five post-split matches remaining.

Rangers will head into this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Glasgow rivals Celtic off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Light Blues passed up a number of chances to break the deadlock in the North East and were eventually punished for their profligacy in front of goal when Celtic loanee Liam Scales found the top corner of the net with a cross-cum-shot early in the second half.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for Michael Beale’s side when Dons frontman Bojan Miovski ended his mini goal drought with a diving header at the back post that was allowed to stand following a VAR check for potential offside.

As a result, Rangers slipped to their fourth Premiership defeat of the campaign to ensure they head into Sunday’s must-win Old Firm derby against the league leaders with little momentum.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed....

UNUSED: Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, Leon King, Zak Lovelace, Bailey Rice.

1 . Allan McGregor - 5 Thwarted Ramadani at his near post in the first half but caught out by Scales’ opener which flew over his head. Left rooted to the spot minutes later when Miovski headed home. Blocked Duncan’s late strike.

2 . James Tavernier - 6 The skipper curled an effort over the bar and playing a clever one-two with Tillman and was denied by a smart Roos save from point-blank range in the second half.

3 . John Souttar - 6 Made a strong challenge to deny Duk from bearing down on goal in the opening stages and coped well overall with Duk and Miovski. Decent in possession.

4 . Ben Davies - 3 Struggled throughout and a fresh air swipe early on didn’t offer encouragement. Guilty of losing possession too easily and confidence looks to have been shot to pieces, which is a huge concern.