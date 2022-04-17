Rangers booked a Scottish Cup final meeting with Hearts on May 21 after showing remarkable energy levels to complete a stunning extra-time comeback win over Celtic.

Rangers captain James Tavernier leads the celebrations after the 2-1 win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Just four days on from their Europa League quarter-final victory over Braga at Ibrox, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side came through another gruelling 120 minutes of competitive action.

The Light Blues defied the odds which appeared stacked against as they ran out deserved winners over a Celtic side who had an extra five days worth of preparation time.

This result was made all the more impressive given the Gers fell behind in the match, displaying tremendous grit and reslience to force the tie into extra-time.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

JON McLAUGHLIN - 6

A surprise inclusion ahead of Allan McGregor. Enjoyed a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes. Helpless to prevent Taylor from breaking the deadlock.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 9

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates at full-time after the 2-1 win over Celtic at Hampden.

The skipper was outstanding onece again. Fresh from scoring both goals against Braga on Thursday night, he never stopped running during a tireless shift. Drilled in a low cross that led to Arfield’s equaliser. Top performance.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

A commanding presence at the heart of the Gers backline. Dealt with most of Celtic’s promising attacks.

CALVIN BASSEY - 8

Fast developing into a key member of Van Bronckhorst’s squad. Grew in confidence as the game progressed and another player to showcase brilliant energy levels throughout. Set up the winner in extra-time and wild celebrations earned him a caution.

BORNA BARISIC - 7

A standout against Braga on Thursday and looks to be rediscovering some of his best form in flashes. Came off injured late on.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 9

John Lundstram of Rangers celebrates after their sides victory during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Hampden Park on April 17, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Like Bassey, has really come on to a game in recent months. Unfortunate to strike the post with a superb effort and seems to be flourishing right now. Petrol guage emptied in extra-time but another strong display.

RYAN JACK - 6

Dominated the midfield in the first-half but tired in the second period before being replaced.

JOE ARIBO - 5

Should’ve done better with an unconvincing header in the first-half. Influence faded slightly in the second half and was hooked.

AARON RAMSEY - 4

Better weight off pass could’ve led Kent to score an early opener after robbing Hatate of possession. Forced off just before the break through injury.

RYAN KENT - 6

Enjoyed a lot of possession but could have done more. Always provided an outlet and shook off the attention of two Celtic players before pulling a low stike narrowly wide.

KEMAR ROOFE - 7

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe celebrates after the 2-1 win over Celtic at Hampden.

Never stopped working. Battled hard and his lay-off led to Arfield’s equaliser. Replaced in extra-time as fatigue crept in.

SUBS

SCOTT WRIGHT - 5

Early second half replacement and his pace caused Celtic’s tiring defence problems. Didn’t get a clear sight at goal.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 8

Made a telling contribution, netting the leveller and helping drive his weary team mates on in the closing stages. Used all of his experience to help Rangers over the line.

STEVEN DAVIS - 6

Veteran midfielder calmed things down during a tense end to the game.

GLEN KAMARA - 5

Brought on to provide much-needed fresh legs in extra-time. Helped to maintain the Gers stranglehold on midfield area.

LEON BALOGUN - 5

Slotted in at centre-back to provide additional cover late on.

FASHION SAKALA - 6

Constant buzz of energy. Forced Starfelt into vital own goal.