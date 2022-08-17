Both teams were inseparable on a tense night at Ibrox during the first-leg of the Champions League play-off tie.

Antonio Colak was on target for Rangers in the first half.

Rangers had to settle for an enthralling 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off at Ibrox to leave the tie on a knife-edge.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, who are now unbeaten in eight European home games, fell behind to Ibrahim Sangare’s strike after 37 minutes, only to hit back just minutes later with Antonio Colak’s excellent finish.

The in-form Croatian rounded off a terrific move to score his fourth goal in as many games as both sides went in level at the break on a rain-sodden night in Glasgow.

PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez lets the ball slip over the line from Tom Lawrence's free kick to make it 2-1 to Rangers.

The home side were gifted the lead against the run of play with 20 minutes remaining when goalkeeper Walter Benitez’s dreadful handling error saw him spill Tom Lawrence’s free-kick from 25-yards into the net.

However, PSV responded well and converted an equaliser after 78 minutes as Armando Obispo headed past Jon McLaughlin to leave the tie firmly in the balance.

Overall, a draw was porbably a fair result and PSV will remain slight favourites to progress but Rangers are still very much in this tie.

The sides meet again in the return leg at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven next Wednesday to decide who will advance to the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JON McLAUGHLIN - 6 - Could do little to prevent either PSV goal but his distribution wasn’t great. Commanding at crosses but will feel he could’ve organised his defence better with both goals coming from set pieces.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 6 - Not at his best in the first-half. Struggled to get to grips with the talented Cody Gakpo but had a big hand in the build up to Colak’s goal. Looked to get forward where possible.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 5 - Disappointing performance. Should have reacted better for the first goal and was then beaten in the air for PSV’s second. Picked up a booking.

JAMES SANDS - 6 - Returned to the starting XI in place of Ben Davies after recovering from illness. Steady showing and passing out from the back was decent. Can still tell he is playing out of postion.

BORNA BARISIC - 6 - Failed to get forward as much as he would’ve liked but was defensively solid enough. Great delivery for Tavenier in the first-half but the skipper couldn’t direct his header on target.

STEVEN DAVIS - 7 - Back in the side after a lengthy wait but the veteran midfielder put in a composed display. Brilliant pass for Tavernier to pick out Colak and retained the ball well. Still oozes class at the age of 37.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 6 - Threw himself into challenges in the middle of the park and used his experience to manage the game relatively well.

MALIK TILLMAN - 5 - Wasn’t at his most influential and didn’t have the impact he’s had in previous games. Should have stopped the PSV corner that led to the opening goal and lacked an attacking threat. Looked laboured.

TOM LAWRENCE - 6 - Struggled to get into the game in the first half but improved after the break. Produced a brilliant challenge on Gakpo after he escaped Tavernier’s grasp. His goal came from a dreadful goalkeeping error.

RYAN KENT - 5 - Rested at the weeked but back in here. Created plenty of opportunities for himself down the left-hand side with his pace and quick feet but didn’t do enough with his final ball which was poor. Still doesn’t look at his sharpest.

ANTONIO COLAK - 8 - Another good, hardworking performance from the lone striker. Clever low finish to hand Rangers the lead and caused the PSV defence several problems. Denied a second from an excellent Benitez save.

Substitutes:

GLEN KAMARA - 2 - Brought on for Davis with 20 minutes left but had no real involvement.

SCOTT WRIGHT - 2 - Replaced Tillman for the closing stages and mis-placed a pass as Rangers looked to spark a late attack, to the frustration of he home crowd.

Not Used: